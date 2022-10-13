Skip to main content
Dear Opponent:  Oklahoma State University

© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Dear Opponent:  Oklahoma State University

Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This Saturday, TCU will host Oklahoma State at the Carter at 2:30 pm.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

"I have come here to chew bubblegum and talk trash.  And I'm all out of bubblegum." 

--"Rowdy" Roddy Piper (slightly amended)

Dear Pokes (or Cowboys, or Cowpokes, whatever),  

I must admit, I'm going to have the damnedest time keeping this PG-rated.  I'm shooting for PG-13.  Between your mascot, who looks like he might have been an authenticity consultant for Boogie Nights, named Pistol Pete (of course), and your rather playful appellation as "Pokes,"--to say nothing of the, shall we say, unorthodox, paddle cheers which seem suggestive of the deepest depths of depravity and perversion--the dirty puns, double entendres, innuendos and sexually-charged signifiers are of such absolute fecundity my pen can hardly jot along the dotted line fast enough, and for this I am grateful.   You have done a good deal of my work for me.  

Having said that, we at TCU like you, evidently.  Relatively speaking.  That is to say, the BFG and Tori Couch believe that you have one of the most beautiful campuses in the United States.  And you're not UT and you're not Baylor.  There's that.  

Nor are you abandoning the Big 12 for the SEC.  Or trying to crowd-bomb us at home.  There is also that.  

This makes us, I suppose, relatively friendly rivals.  

So I shall give respect where, alas, respect is due.  You are also undefeated.  You evidently delivered us quite the shellacking last year in Stillwater (one, I assure you, our boys have not forgotten). You are currently considered the best team in the Big 12.  Though the exact reason why remains obscure.  You see, we have thus far dominated every team to rise against us.  Colorado?  38-13 (And we did that on a second-hand high.)  Tarleton?  59-17.  SMU?  42-34.  Oklahoma?  55-24.  As for BYE, they didn't even dare to take the field.  Sniveling little cowards.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's contrast these scores with your own.  I am Googling them now.  Central Michigan?  58-44.  Arizona State?  34-17.  AR-Pine Bluff (is this a military school?)?  63-7.  Baylor . . . 

Fair enough.  

You're good, I admit.   

But you ain't us.  And on Saturday, you ain't gonna be at home.  There will be no firing of a phallic cannon every time you score.  Nor will you muster a crowd sufficient to overwhelm our guys on the field while you engage in whatever insane orgiastic antics you euphemistically call a "cheer."  

No.  On Saturday you will not be home.  You will be at The Carter.  And it will be our boys on the field, not the Red Raiders, and sure as hell not those Bores from Waco.  I hope you're ready.  We will be.  

Best, 

SI 

P.S., Regarding the name of your mascot, Pistol Pete.  Relative to the fact that is the name of a certain college athlete, however far back in the day, it would appear you have committed a flagrant act of plagiarism.  In lieu of his estate, I will be more than happy to collect all royalties and other pecuniary allowances owed.  You may send a check in the amount of $10,000,000, payable to Sports Ignoramus, to Ye Olde Bull and Bush on Montgomery (76107).   

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

The KillerMinute
Football

WATCH! KillerMinute: Who you got, No. 8 OSU or No. 13 TCU? A debate with a Cowboy

By Tori Couch
IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
IMG_4834
Football

Road To CFB Visits A Marshall Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Frogs Top NCEA Poll

By Barry Lewis
TCU Women's Rifle Team
More Sports

TCU Women’s Rifle: 2022-23 Schedule Released

By Barry Lewis
September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: 2022 Schedule Released

By Nathan Cross
FKnTBz1VkAEMAhd
More Sports

2022 TCU Soccer Schedule Released

By Adam Shirley
TCU Men's Golf
More Sports

TCU Men's Golf: 2022-2023 Schedule Released

By Nathan Cross