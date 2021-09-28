September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Dear Opponent: Texas
Publish date:

Dear Opponent: Texas

Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This week, the TCU Horned Frogs will host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Author:

Photo: © Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This week, the TCU Horned Frogs will host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Dear Longhorns Fans,

Normally, I start this letter with “Welcome to The Fort.” But not this week. You and your awful burnt orange are not welcome in The Fort. Not this week. Not during basketball season. Not during baseball season. Just never.

So, yes, you have dominated two other schools located in Texas the last two weeks. And, yes, we had a pathetic game last weekend versus SMU. But it’s like Patterson said after that game, SMU just wanted it more. They played with a chip on their shoulders. Now it’s our turn to play with that chip on OUR shoulders.

My momma is a smart woman. She taught me many important life lessons. But today, the most important one that comes to mind is to always hate orange, especially when it’s burnt! But what else my momma taught me was fairness, sportsmanship, integrity counts, and so does striving to become a leader who embodies these attributes. Lead by example. Lead by your principles. The University of Texas has displayed none of these in recent weeks.

You’ve taken us on one heckuva rollercoaster of emotions these last few months. You destroyed one conference nearly three decades ago, and now you are doing it again. You think life will be better in the SEC? Losing seven of the nine games we’ve played together as Big 12 foes was too much for you? Or, as Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst said during a hearing in August, “Maybe your fanbase would rather lose to Alabama than TCU.” How was Fayetteville, by the way?

Therefore, on behalf of seven of the remaining Irate Eight (I absolutely refuse to speak for or have anything to do with that school in Waco), go take a proverbial hike. And when I say, “go take a hike,” well, you know what I mean.

In case that wasn’t clear enough, let me break it down for you:

On behalf of our friends in Ames, Lawrence, and Lubbock, take a hike.

On behalf of our friends in Manhattan, Morgantown, and Stillwater, take a hike.

And on behalf of those of us who live and bleed purple in Fort Worth, Texas, take an even longer hike.

What makes this contempt hard is your players are, dare I say, likeable? The Tyler Rose, Ricky Williams and his burnt orange dreads, and who wasn’t rooting for Vince Young in that 2005 Natty? Ehlinger, McCoy, Benson, Applewhite … all nice guys. Alright, alright, alright, even your celebrity sideline alum is a national treasure.

They aren’t in the salutation of this letter.

Think of some of the antics you have pulled on your fellow Big 12, in-state schools, such as ripping the heart and soul out of Texas Tech basketball fans. But what you did to us was truly a disgrace. Maybe it’s not so much what you did to us but who you got to do it. Sometimes, it’s the ones you once loved that can hurt you the most. Yes, I, along with everyone else in Frog Nation, am looking at you, Chris Del Conte.

It's in this spirit that I wish you the kind of life where Vandy beats you in every sport every time they come to Austin.

So, Longhorns, no need to say any more other than this: Bless. Your. Hearts. We will see you on the field on Saturday, and you should continue to FEAR THE FROG!

Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs 

Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the 3rd quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Dear Opponent: Texas

43 seconds ago
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

10 hours ago
The TCU Women's Rifle Team picked up their first victory of the season with wins over Navy and VMI
More Sports

Weekend Wrap-up: A Look at Other Frogs in Action

11 hours ago
2795.jpg
Football

Big 12 Matchups and predictions: Week 5

11 hours ago
Mar 7, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) looks to pass as Texas Longhorns forward Jericho Sims (20) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released

17 hours ago
ep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs in to the end zone as Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (52) attempts to make the tackle in the second half at McLane Stadium.
Football

Week 4: Turmoil, Chaos and Embarrassment

Sep 26, 2021
SMUflagplant
Football

Postgame debrief: SMU

Sep 26, 2021
Deans Parent's
Mem'ries Sweet

Born A Frog - A Fan's Tribute to his Parents

Sep 25, 2021