Dear Opponent: West Virginia

Dear Mountaineers,

Welcome to The Fort!

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve been able to say that and even longer since we had a home game where the Frogs were victorious. Yes, we really are happy you are coming to town. Both of our teams may not be living up to pre-season expectations, but it looks like you’re struggling even more. So, we like the idea you are coming to town next, so we can get back to our winning ways.

Sure, you beat a ranked Virginia Tech, and you held Oklahoma to a low-scoring affair in Norman. But your only other win is over a school named after a cereal baron. Did you celebrate that one with a big glass of milk instead of the usual moonshine?

Speaking of celebrating, when you come to Fort Worth, you can see what a real tailgate experience is like before the game. It’s an evening game, so expect those smokers to have been going all day for some of the best Texas barbeque – ribs, brisket, and more. None of those wimpy pepperoni rolls you pull out of your freezer back in Morgantown. And here in Texas, we have a motto "Don't Mess with Texas" - we clean up our messes – we don’t leave the place trashed like y’all notoriously do up there.

Texas is where real football belongs. Heck, even the second-best man to ever coach in Morgantown knew the grass was greener in Texas. You chased off Holgorsen because you didn’t want to pay him. He got to Texas as fast as he could, even if it meant going to a G5 school instead of staying in the Power 5. He knew that the land of cowboys was better than West By God Virginia, which is the land of straw-hat wearing, banjo-picking, overalls-wearing hillbillies marrying their cousins. And at least he landed in Houston, not Waco.

Yes, as I said, we’ve struggled. Especially on defense with our ongoing injuries. But did you see how Mad Max and Quentin Johnston connected in Norman on Saturday night? QJ had some speed and certainly climbed the ladder for one touchdown that looked most certainly like it was going to be an interception. After he lets loose this Saturday night, you’ll only be hoping to find a country road to take you home back to the place where you belong.

We’ve also got four running backs who can haul. Sure, a couple have been injured, but even if just two of them play on Saturday, you’ll be screaming for your mountain mama to take you home. And if Zach Evans’ toe is better, well, it just might be lights out for the musket-slinging ‘Eers.

So, WVU fans, sure our team is not perfect. But if Zach is healthy, and QJ and Max connect again, it could be a long night under the lights at The Carter on Saturday. Horned Frogs spit blood from their eyes when they are angry. And we’re angry with how this season has been. We’re looking for a win, so watch out, and FEAR THE FROG.

Go Frogs!

