Wiley, Coleman Headline 8 TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NFL Draft
Last season, a school-record 13 TCU Horned Frogs were selected in the NFL Draft. This year, eight more are in the draft pool with hopes of hearing their names called between Thursday and Sunday. Receiver Quentin Johnston became the eighth Horned Frog to be selected in the first round of the draft and the first since 2020. It would be a surprise for someone to repeat this year, but plenty of familiar names will be selected this weekend.
Who are the NFL prospects coming from TCU this year?
The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. CT. Watch the event on ESPN, beginning with Round 1 on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. This year's draft plays out live in Detroit.
8 TCU Horned Frogs in NFL Draft Pool
Round projections come via Dane Brugler (The Athletic) and Pro Football Focus.
Brandon Coleman, OL
The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Coleman is frequently ranked as the top TCU prospect in this year's draft. Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft sends him off the board in Round 4 to the Texans. PFF is more bullish, ranking Coleman its 70th-best player in the pool. Chances are, Coleman will be drafted later on Friday night or early on Saturday.
- Draft ceiling: Early Round 3
- Draft floor: Late Round 4
Jared Wiley, TE
Wiley has plenty of competition in this year's TE class, headlined by all-world prospect Brock Bowers. But the productive captain has plenty to offer and was Brugler's first TCU Horned Frog off the board in his latest mock draft. There, Wiley went in the third round, 94th overall, to the San Francisco 49ers. PFF ranks Wiley 108th overall and sixth among TEs.
- Draft ceiling: Mid-Round 3
- Draft floor: Mid-Round 4
Josh Newton, CB
This year's cornerback crop is one of the most talented ever. Led by names like Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Newton may fall into later rounds based solely on the number of corners to choose from. Brugler sends Newton to the New York Giants in Round 5 at pick 166. PFF ranks Newton as the 189th overall player but just the 26th best corner.
- Draft ceiling: Early Round 4
- Draft floor: Round 6
Mark Perry, SAF
The three-year starter (two with TCU) has a good chance to hear his name called before the NFL Draft ends on Saturday. Perry posted a 4.45 40-yard dash and has the ideal safety frame at 6-foot and 210 pounds. Brugler projects Perry to the New England Patriots in Round 7 at 231st overall while PFF ranks him 307th in their draft pool.
- Draft ceiling: Late Round 6
- Draft floor: Late Round 7
Emani Bailey, RB
Unfortunately for Bailey, running back is no longer viewed at a premium in the NFL. The 5-foot-7 back will land with a team, there's no doubt about it, but that chance may come late Saturday or signing after the draft. PFF ranks Bailey as the 222nd overall prospect and 23rd running back. The first back isn't coming off the board until Round 2, so the run on this position may push Bailey down the board.
- Draft ceiling: Late Round 6
- Draft floor: Undrafted free agent
Andrew Coker, OL
To be a commodity in the NFL, collegiate tackles often have to learn multiple positions along the offensive line. At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Coker likely doesn't face that uphill battle. While Brugler fails to send Coker off the board in his seven-round mock, he'll certainly sign with a team for fall camp. PFF ranks Coker 272nd overall, just outside the number of picks in this year's draft (257).
- Draft ceiling: Early Round 7
- Draft floor: Undrafted free agent
Millard Bradford, SAF
Bradford suffers from the same disadvantage as Newton in that this year's defensive back class is stacked. The five-year TCU Horned Frog might have to sneak in the back of the draft, otherwise he'll likely end up as a UDFA. His clocked 4.42 40-yard dash is too enticing to keep off an NFL roster going into training camp, plain and simple. PFF ranks Bradford outside their top 315 prospects.
- Draft ceiling: Late Round 7
- Draft floor: Undrafted free agent
Jaylon Robinson, WR
Robinson lacks the production profile NFL teams like to see while drafting, but after running a 4.43 40-yard dash, someone will take a chance on the fifth-year. As other TCU Horned Frogs have recently blueprinted, namely Derius Davis, return specialists have a place in the NFL and, more importantly, job security. Robinson likely won't hear his name called over the weekend, but he could sign with a team shortly after.
- Draft ceiling: Late Round 7
- Draft floor: Undrafted free agent
Be sure to tune in starting Thursday night to hear all your favorite TCU Horned Frog prospects hear their name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.
