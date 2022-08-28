Exploring Boulder – Things To Do, Where To Shop, What To Eat

Football season has arrived! TCU opens the season against a Power 5 school in a scenic setting with a national television audience watching. The Frogs will take on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, September 2.

Folsom Field CU Athletics

Traveling to Boulder for the game? You won’t be alone. The lure of a mountain destination after the heat of the Texas summer over a long holiday weekend has enticed hundreds of Frogs fans to book a trip to Colorado. TCU estimates over 2,500 Horned Frogs fans will be in Boulder next weekend.

We reached out to Visit Boulder, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, to get ideas on what to do, where to eat, and more while in town.

According to Visit Boulder’s website, BoulderColoradoUSA.com, “Boulder is a perfect balance of urban and outdoors. Known for its stellar food scene, breweries, an always-exciting downtown, and more outdoor activities than you can count, the city is just 30 minutes northwest of Denver, where the Rocky Mountains meet the plains.”

Here are three things to do, three places to shop, and three places to eat while in Boulder:

Explore the beauty of Boulder

Chautauqua Trail with the Flatirons in the backgound Visit Boulder, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

See the Flatirons – These mountains around Boulder make up the beautiful backdrop. They are the most iconic image in town and have lots of hiking trails. You really can’t say you were in Boulder and not take a selfie without the Flatirons in the background. A free shuttle is offered from downtown to the trailhead.



Tour Boulder by Bike – Boulder is a biking town. You might even say people are obsessed with it. There are plenty of flat bike paths in town. And if you rent an e-bike, you won’t even care if there are some hills to climb. Boulder Tour Company, Boulder Bike Tours, Beyond Boulder Adventures, University Bicycles, and Full Cycle offer rental options.



Mural Walking Tour – Boulder has the third highest concentration of artists in the country, just behind Los Angeles and Santa Fe. Take the Mural Walking Sefl Guided Tour that includes 14 incredible murals. The tour is perfectly catered for a full day to enjoy public art while enjoying the local food and drinks as you’ll stroll by many shops and restaurants. Make sure to take a selfie at the “This is my Happy Place” mural.

Shop Until You Drop

Visit Boulder, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Downtown Boulder - This is a pedestrian-friendly place to be. Pearl Street is the heart and soul of Boulder. Four blocks of Pearl Street are closed to vehicles, making it perfect for strolling and people-watching. You will find plenty of great restaurants and a slew of unique, family-owned shops.



According to Downtown Boulder Partnership, there are 98 restaurants downtown, 93 of which are locally-owned and operated. And there are 159 retailers, of which 131 are locally-owned and operated.



Shop Outside - Twenty Ninth Street is an outdoor shopping mall with some familiar names such as Nordstrom Rack, Lululemon, Anthropologie, Eddie Bauer, J Jill, J. Crew Factory, and Sur La Table.



Enjoy Local Produce – On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Boulder Farmer’s Market on 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard. Per the market, a couple of reasons to shop at the market are “good food is made by good dirt and that makes a better planet” and “calories don’t count when you’re helping local farmers.”

Yum, Yum, Yum!

You can’t really know Boulder until you’ve tasted its dining scene. Named a top foodie city in America — with cultured chefs in its kitchens, mad-scientist brewers on tap, and bountiful farmland at its doorstep — there’s always something fresh to try. Good food is the essential fuel for Boulder’s active lifestyle. Here are three recommendations:

Upslope Brewing Company – If you’re looking for a great selection of beers, Upslope Brewing in North Boulder has 14 beers on tap and a beer engine that serves specialty firkins. Rotating food trucks also serve a variety of meal options while at the brewery.



Barchetta – One of the newest restaurants in Boulder is Barchetta – a pizza restaurant that opened in July. Using locally-grown ingredients, they make a “pizza that’s like no pie you’ve ever tasted.”



Tangerine – Looking for a place off the beaten path for breakfast, brunch, or lunch? Try Tangerine. The menu is rich with natural quality and focused on fresh products, with many vegetarian and gluten-free options. It’s an American brunch/lunch format with a healthy and Mediterranean twist.

If you are looking to explore the University of Colorado campus, plan and what to do on campus.

University of Colorado Boulder CU Glenn Asakawa

For more information on all there is to do, Visit Boulder’s website is a great resource.

