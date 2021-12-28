Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Fiesta Bowl: #5 Notre Dame vs. #9 Oklahoma State Preview, Prediction
    Big 12 runner up Oklahoma State takes on a surging Notre Dame team that just missed out on the College Football Playoff. Who takes home the Fiesta Bowl this year?
    Big 12 runner up Oklahoma State takes on a surging Notre Dame team that just missed out on the College Football Playoff. Who takes home the Fiesta Bowl this year?

    No matter what team loses this game, all the players are winners– they each take home a PlayStation 5 for participating in this game, courtesy of the bowl sponsor Sony.

    This game is defined by who isn't playing in this game, at least on the Irish's sidelines. All American and projected top-five draft pick Kyle Hamilton will not play. Hamilton suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and he figures it best not to risk re-injury in this game. What Notre Dame (11-1) loses out on is the fastest sideline-to-sideline safety in the nation with incredible length and physicality.

    Notre Dame will also be without star running back Kyren Williams. Williams is a terrific pass protector and pass catcher on top of being an explosive running back. While the Irish have the player depth to make up for his absence, it'll take multiple players of multiple skillsets to fill the void.

    Third Team All American tight end Michael Mayer finished 2021 with 64 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns.

    Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowels will coach his last game for the Pokes (11-2) after accepting the same job at Ohio State. Knowels dials up lots of pressure from exotic and unexpected looks, making him one of the most effective defensive play callers in the nation.

    Mostly unrelated to this game, but worthy of note: Knowels will coach back-to-back games against Notre Dame, as Ohio State opens their 2022 season against the Irish.

    The Pokes' offense has been unreliable at times this year, especially in big games against tough defenses. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw three interceptions, all of which proved costly, against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. Can he stand in the face of the pressure of his first New Year's Six game?

    Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned second team All American honors for Oklahoma State this year.

    Coach Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach for Notre Dame beginning this game. He was chosen to be the successor to Brian Kelly, who left South Bend for the LSU head coaching job suddenly following the season. The continuity is important against a talented Oklahoma State team.

    Ultimately, this game comes down to trust. In this instance, there's more to trust about Notre Dame and their players in big games (see: vs. Wisconsin) opposed to Oklahoma State. Can the Pokes fire and motivation triumph here? It's a difficult proposition to take.

    The pick: Notre Dame

