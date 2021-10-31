First Look: TCU Football vs Baylor

Three straight losses for the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4) isn't what they had in mind, but here we are and it's time to adjust focus. This past week was plagued with gripes of Gary Patterson and the TCU offense, which has averaged just 14.5 points in their two losses.

Unfortunately for Patterson and company, relief isn't on the menu this week at home. TCU hosts the Baylor Bears (7-1, 4-1), winners of three straight (including wins over Texas and ranked BYU). What can we expect from this Week 10 showdown?

TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX and streamed on FuboTV.com.

TCU has won this matchup five of the last six years, but are 1-3 in the last four outings when Baylor was over 0.500. The all-time series is a close one, favoring the Horned Frogs 56-53-7.

Baylor has been stout against the run this season, ranking inside the top 30 in opposing yards per carry (3.6). This season, TCU continues to go back to the well with running the football, rushing with the 22nd-highest frequency in the nation (59%). They've been effective for the most part, picking up 5.3 yards per carry, 18th-best.

Max Duggan left last week's game with a fracture in his foot and is not expected to play this week. In his place is RS Freshman and Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris. Morris completed 9-of-14 passes for 111 yards last week.

The Bears also field a potent offense, ranking 17th in the nation with 37.4 points scored per game. Running back Abram Smith is third in the Big 12 in rushing yards (898) and tied for second with 11 touchdowns. As a team, Baylor is 12th in rush yards per attempt in the country (5.4 yards).

TCU's run defense continues to be an issue, where the Frogs stand 121st in rush yards per attempt allowed (5.7). They allowed 109 yards to Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn a week ago.

Team Stats Per Game

Team Stats Per Game TCU Baylor Points Per Game 29.6 (48th) 33.3 (28th) Points Allowed Per Game 35.6 (113th) 21.1 (26th) Total Yards 437.4 (33rd) 431.3 (38th) Yards Passing 224.3 (72nd) 223.9 (73rd) Yards Rushing 213.1 (17th) 207.4 (23rd) Yards Allowed 487.1 (120th) 351.0 (39th) Yards Passing Allowed 262.1 (100th) 221.7 (57th) Yards Rushing Allowed 225.0 (121st) 129.3 (30th)

Season Leaders

Passing yards

● TCU - Max Duggan - 120-185, 1,666 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions

● Baylor - Gerry Bohanon - 132-204, 1,790 yards, 12 touchdowns, three interceptions

Rushing yards

● TCU - Zach Evans - 92 carries, 648 yards, five touchdowns

● Baylor - Abram Smith - 125 carries, 898 yards, 11 touchdowns

Receiving yards

● TCU - Quentin Johnson - 26 receptions, 473 yards, five touchdowns

● Baylor - Tyquan Thornton - 37 receptions, 601 yards, five touchdowns

