From Toe to Head: TCU Football Demonstrates Academic Excellence

Graduate student Emari Demercado, TCU’s third-leading rusher, has qualified for the First Team Academic All-Big 12.

Antonio Ortiz, a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s best senior snapper, has qualified for the First-Team Academic All-Big 12 for his third consecutive year (the Patrick Mannelly Award is named in honor of NFL star Patrick Mannelly, who played sixteen years for the Chicago Bears; TCU punter Jordy Sandy, with a 43.6 average, and place-kicker Griffin Kell, with 13 of 17 field goals and 36 of 36 PATs, both credit Ortiz for their success).

Taye Barber, second on TCU with 28 receptions, has qualified for the Academic All-Big 12 for the second time.

Quarterback Max Duggan, offensive guard John Lanz, and safety Deshawn McCuin have qualified for Second-Team Academic All-Big 12 for two consecutive years; leading rusher Zach Evans has qualified as Second-Team Academic All-Big 12 after being on the All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season.

Other First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipients include: Dominic DiNunzio (TE), Matthew Downing (QB), Mitchell Hansen (TE), and Jack Powers (WR).

Second-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipients include: Colson Altman (OL), Andrew Coker (QT), Hilton Harris (LB), Wyatt Harris (LB), Gunnar Henderson (WR), Brent Matiscik (TE), Blake Nowell (WR), and Deryl Reynolds (CB).

That just goes to show our Frogs’ brains are just as mighty as their brawn. Go Frogs, you gentlemen and scholars!

