Football Poll Watching: Week 2 - Georgia Flips With Bama In AP

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Four Big 12 schools now in both weekly polls
That Harvest Moon on Saturday brought out some crazy games. The Sun Belt conference had three big upsets, including No. 6 and No. 8. Texas loses a heartbreaker at home to Alabama and gets rewarded with higher rankings than last week. It was a wild day on the gridiron, but at the end of the day, the only change in the Top Five was Georgia flipping spots with Alabama in the AP Top 25. 

With Texas now ranked in both polls, the Big 12 has four ranked schools - Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas. Four other Big 12 schools received votes in at least one poll - Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech. This leaves only West Virginia (now 0-2) and Kansas (2-0) as the only two not at least receiving votes. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (2-0), up 1

2 - Alabama (2-0), down 1

3 - Ohio State (2-0), no change

4 - Michigan (2-0), no change

5 - Clemson (2-0), no change

6 - Oklahoma (2-0), up 1

7 - USC (2-0), up 3

8 - Oklahoma State (2-0), up 3

9 - Kentucky (2-0), up 11

10 - Arkansas (2-0), up 6

12 - BYU (2-0), up 9

17 - Baylor (1-1), down 8

21 - Texas (1-1), previously not ranked

24 - Texas A&M (1-1), down 18

Dropped from the rankings - Notre Dame (#8), Wisconsin (#19), Houston (#25)

Big 12 schools also receiving vote - Kansas State (#29), Texas Tech (#38), Iowa State (#40)

 USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Alabama (2-0), no change

2 -  Georgia (2-0), no change

3 - Ohio State (2-0), no change

4 - Clemson (2-0), no change

5 - Michigan (2-0), no change

6 - Oklahoma (2-0), up 1

7 - Oklahoma State (2-0), up 3

8 - USC (2-0), up 4

9 - Michigan State (2-0), up 2

10 - Kentucky (2-0), up 10

14 - BYU (2-0), up 11

19 - Baylor (1-1), down 11

20 - Texas (1-1), up 2

22 - Texas A&M (1-1), down 16

Dropped from the rankings - Notre Dame (#9), Wisconsin (#18)

Big 12 schools also receiving vote - Kansas State (#30), Texas Tech (#37), TCU (#40), Iowa State (#45)

