Football Poll Watching: Week 5: Sooners Plummet, KSU Ranked

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a crazy weekend on the gridiron, this week's polls had some movement
The top of the two national polls didn't change too much this week. USC moved up a spot. Tennessee and NC State are both now in the Top Ten. After losing to Kansas State on Saturday, Oklahoma plummeted out of the Top Ten while the Wildcats made their first appearance in a poll this season. 

Kansas State replaces Texas as the fourth team from the Big 12 in the rankings this week. Texas fell out after losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 school in the Top 10 with Baylor, Oklahoma, and Kansas State ranked in at least one poll. Several other schools are receiving votes in one or both polls.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (4-0), no change

2 - Alabama (4-0), no change

3 - Ohio State (4-0), no change

4 - Michigan (4-0), no change

5 - Clemson (3-0), no change

6 - USC (4-0), up 1

 7 - Kentucky (4-0), up 1

8 - Tennessee (4-0), up 3

9 - Oklahoma State (3-0), no change

10 - NC State (4-0), up 2

16 - Baylor (3-1), up 1

17 - Texas A&M (3-1), up 6

18 - Oklahoma (3-1), down 12

19 - BYU (3-1), no change

25 - Kansas State (3-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#20), Texas (#22), Miami (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#26), Texas Tech (#32), TCU (#38)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (4-0), no change

2 - Alabama (4-0), no change

3 - Ohio State (4-0), no change

4 - Michigan (4-0), no change

5 - Clemson (3-0), no change

6 - USC (4-0), up 1

7 - Oklahoma State (3-0), up 1

8 - Kentucky (4-0), up 1

9 - Tennessee (4-0), up 3

10 - NC State (4-0), up 1

14 - Baylor (3-1), up 3

16 - Oklahoma (3-1), down 10

17 - Texas A&M (3-1), up 3

20 - BYU (3-1), up 3

Dropped from the rankings - Texas (#19), Michigan State (#21), Florida (#22), Miami (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#27), Texas Tech (#29), Kansas State (#30), Texas (#31), TCU (#32), Iowa State (#41)

