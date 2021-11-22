Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Football: Week 13 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions
    Tyquan Thornton, Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno, Skylar Thompson

    Football: Week 13 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Bedlam
    © BRYAN TERRY /THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Bedlam

    All game times are central. All rankings are Associated Press.

    Friday November 26th

    Kansas State (7-4, 4-4) at Texas (4-7, 2-6)

    Week 13 in the Big 12 kicks off in Austin, Texas as the Kansas State Wildcats take on the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday [FuboTV 11:00 FOX]. Deuce Vaughn is Skylar Thompson's Rudolph this Friday and Felix Anudike-Uzomah has a sack for Texas but it is not filled with presents. Hint, it's more sacks.

    Pick: Kansas State

    TCU (5-6,3-5) at Iowa State (6-4, 4-4)

    The other Big 12 game on Black Friday kicks off in Ames, Iowa at 3:30 [FuboTV FS1]. Both of these teams seasons' has been a disappointment, turning what was once a much ballyhooed preseason game to circle into a bottom of the barrel junker left behind in the discount bin. Still there is plenty to play for as TCU would be bowl eligible with a win and the Cyclones want to send their seniors off with warm fuzzies and play in a more prestigious bowl. Matt Campbell is TCU's Grinch sent to destroy the Horned Frogs Holiday Season by sending them home without any bowl game gifts. 

    Pick: Iowa State

    Saturday November 27th

    Texas Tech (6-5,3-5) at #9 Baylor (9-2, 6-2)

    Gerry Bohanon pulled a Christmas hammy and Jacob Zeno hit the transfer portal, leaving redshirt freshman Blake Shapen the starting quarterback for the Baylor Bears. The Texas Tech Fighing Cumbie's will try to take advantage of the wounded Bears in the early Big 12 kickoff this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 FS1]. The Bears still have Tyquan Thornton, Abram Smith and an excellent defense with a possible Big 12 title game appearance on the line.

    Pick: Baylor

    West Virginia (5-6, 3-5) at Kansas (2-9, 1-7)

    The West Virginia Mountaineers  are fighting for bowl game eligibility in Lawrence, Kansas this Saturday [6:00 FS1]. The Kansas Jayhawks are fighting to send their seniors out with a bang on Senior Night. Jalon Daniels looks to make burning his redshirt count by giving the program momentum going into the off season. Both teams ended significant conference losing streaks earlier this season, and the TCU game is still the Mountaineers only conference road win in over two years.

    Pick: West Virginia 

    #10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) at #7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1)

    Bedlam. The 2021 Big 12 regular season game of the year. If Oklahoma wins, they secure a rematch with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game. If Oklahoma loses and Baylor beats Texas Tech, the Big 12 Championship game will be between the Cowboys and the Bears. The stakes couldn't be higher in the Big 12 regular season finale this Saturday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma [FuboTV 6:30 ABC].

    Pick: Oklahoma State

    Oklahoma State fans celebrate following the Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. Osu076
