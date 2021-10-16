    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU Football at Oklahoma: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Photo: Tony Beblowski

    Publish date:

    TCU Football at Oklahoma: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    Author:

    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Thread,  sponsored by Long Drink, Jennifer Nix|Williams Trew, and Riff Ram Vintage, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    You can also now follow the game day thread, and all other Killer Frogs Fan Forums discussion threads, on the new KillerFrogs app available in Apple App Store.

    Or follow us on Twitter at @Killer_Frogs for entertaining commentary from Nick

    GP Bart Simpson Cropped
    Football

    How to Watch Injured Frogs Take On OU's Rattler or Williams?

    5 minutes ago
    TCU at Oklahoma November 25, 2019
    Football

    TCU Football at Oklahoma: Game Day Thread - Live!

    6 minutes ago
    TCU at Oklahoma in 2019
    Football

    TCU Football vs Oklahoma: Staff Predictions

    8 hours ago
    TCU Horned Frogs celebrate winning the West Texas Championship saddle in 2019.
    Football

    Game Day Thread: Follow TCU's Game at Texas Tech LIVE!

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16934772
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Oklahoma vs TCU

    22 hours ago
    OU coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after the Red River Showdown, a 55-48 win against Texas, on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Ou Vs Texas
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 6

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16934773
    Football

    Players to Watch: Oklahoma

    Oct 14, 2021
    Billy Sims rushes for Oklahoma against Nebraska in 1979
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem’ries Sweet - See You at the Tree

    Oct 14, 2021