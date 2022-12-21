WATCH! Horned Frogs & Wolverines: Previewing the Fiesta Bowl with Michigan's Fan Nation

Killerfrogs.com writer Tori Couch breaks down TCU’s upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan with Wolverine Digest publisher Brandon Brown. Couch and Brown discuss key players, the strengths of each team, if either offense can be slowed down, and uniforms, among other topics.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines face off on Saturday, December 31, in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

