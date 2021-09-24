Keys to the Game: SMU

TCU must find a way to disrupt Tanner Mordecai, the nation’s leader in passing touchdowns through three weeks, having already tossed 16 touchdowns. It is a tall task for a secondary that saw two of it's best players in safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington head to the NFL after last season. The play of their replacements, Memphis graduate transfer T.J. Carter and sophomore Bud Clark will be instrumental to the success or failure of the Frogs going forward, which will be especially true tomorrow. In fact, the play of the entire secondary will be key, as two weeks ago University of California quarterback Chase Garbers threw for a season best 309 yards while completing 16 of 27 attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While Garbers is now a senior and has become a serviceable college quarterback, there is no getting around the fact that Nevada and Sacramento faired better against Garbers than TCU. Tomorrow, not only does TCU face the leading touchdown passer in the nation, but Mordecai also sits 6th in the nation in passing yards with 1,036. SMU boasts a deadly air raid attack that is a legitimate cause for concern.

But the reality is T.J. Carter, donning the now famous number 7 has been exceptional, and there seemed to be only one missed assignment in the secondary against Cal. Preseason all conference cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave up a couple of long pass plays two weeks ago but was draped all over the receiver on both occasions, which means Garbers was way too comfortable in the pocket. Whether last years freshman All-American defensive end Khari Coleman is available or not, this is a huge game for Coleman's counterpart, all conference defense end Ochaun Mathis. If Mordecai is not feeling pressure then he will pick TCU's secondary apart, no matter how well they are playing. However, for the secondary to play well against SMU the cornerbacks not named Tomlinson are going to have to step up as they were targeted and shredded by Cal two weeks ago. The play of C.J. Ceaser and Keonte Jenkins will be critical to TCU's success. Expect Sonny Dykes and Tanner Mordecai to target and attempt to exploit them similarly to Cal's game plan two weeks ago. While the Frogs hope Patterson was correct in his response at this weeks presser when asked about the young secondary, to which he exclaimed "From what I've seen in practice I think we are going to be a lot better than we were two weeks ago."