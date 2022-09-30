Keys to the Game: TCU vs. Oklahoma

The Horned Frogs are coming off a tremendous performance when they dominated SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday. Moving to 3-0 continues the tale of a great start to the season, and Head Coach Sonny Dykes and the football team have a massive test ahead of them–the Sooners.

The University of Oklahoma is hungry to get back into the win column following their dramatic 41-34 loss to Kansas State. With the Sooners coming to Fort Worth on Saturday, these keys to the game will determine the winner.

Establish the Rushing Game:

After a dominant ground game against SMU, it will be crucial for the Horned Frogs to establish the running game early on against the Sooners. In the win over SMU, Kendre Miller played a major role in the team’s win as he totaled 17 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. TCU also abused the Mustangs’ poor rush defense through Emari Demercado, who found a hole and broke open for a 63 yard rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter, his second of the day.

In favor of TCU is that the Sooners have given up an average of 215.25 rushing yards per game this season. While holding Kent State and Nebraska to under 200 yards rushing, the Sooners conceded 275 and 259 yards to Kansas State and UT El Paso, respectively.

This will be a primary concern for the Sooners that the Horned Frogs must exploit if they want to move to 4-0.

Kendre Miller (33) rushes for 142 yards and a touchdown against SMU. TCU Athletics

Contain Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims:

While establishing the rushing game is of the utmost importance, the Frogs will have to apply an abundance of pressure on the Sooner offensive line and quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

While not the most prolific passer, Gabriel is coming off his best performance, completing 26 of 39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns, all while rushing for 61 yards on the ground. Outside of the Sooners’ game against Kansas State, Gabriel has not eclipsed the 300 yard-mark for passing, but there is another asset that looms large for Oklahoma–wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr. runs it in for the touchdown. Stormin' In Norman

The junior from Frisco, Texas is already set to surpass his receiving totals for both 2020 and 2021. In just four games this season, Mims Jr. has 18 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns, averaging over 22 yards per reception.

As the most lethal receiving option on the Sooners, the Horned Frogs will have to contain Mims’ effect on the game to manage this talented Oklahoma side.

Minimize penalties and capitalize on scoring opportunities:

While penalties have not been an issue for most of TCU’s season, they were a point of concern against SMU as the Frogs conceded ten penalties for 94 yards. Many of the penalties resulted from delay of game and false start calls, but the most concerning were the handful of pass interference penalties on passing plays. The Horned Frogs struggled to keep SMU receiver Rashee Rice at bay and were subject to numerous pass interference calls.

Aside from careless penalties, the Frogs will need to take advantage of their trips to the red zone as well as field goal opportunities. Against a team like the Sooners, nothing can be taken for granted; It is crucial for TCU to convert on field goals to minimize the chance of Oklahoma either getting back into the game or extending a potential lead.

Coach Dykes will look to lead the Frogs to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017. While Saturday’s game will be a massive test for this TCU football team that has yet to play against a formidable defense, Coach Dykes and his staff are sure to have the Horned Frogs ready for this challenge ahead.

