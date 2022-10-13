Skip to main content

WATCH! KillerMinute: Who You Got, No. 8 OSU Or No. 13 TCU? A Debate With A Cowboy

A special guest helps Tori Couch breakdown TCU's upcoming top-15 matchup against Oklahoma State.
TCU will take on another top-20 team Saturday when No. 8 Oklahoma State visits Amon G. Carter Stadium. Both teams enter the contest undefeated (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12) and score a conference-best 46.4 points per game. The Horned Frogs will try for a third-straight top-20 win while the Cowboys aim for their second top-20 win in three weeks..

KillerFrogs writer Tori Couch and a special guest with Oklahoma State ties talk about the key players, matchups, and storylines to watch in the top-15 showdown. 

