Know Your Foe: Iowa State Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 26. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
QB #12 Hunter Dekkers
Four-star Quarterback from Hawarden, Iowa. Sophomore
The 6-3 206 lb. quarterback has put up some decent stats despite his teams record. Dekkers has a strong frame, with a big arm and can sling the ball. He loves to find his favorite receiver, Xavier Hutchinson. They can be a difficult duo to cover and defend against. TCU does not need to over look Iowa State's and Hunter Dekkers' offense, because they can make some big plays and score. TCU needs to stay focused and apply pressure early to Dekkers, so that he doesn't get his offense established.
|Hunter Dekkers
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
7
36
433
Completions
5
20
290
Completion %
71.4%
55.6%
67.0%
Yards
118
193
2,938
Average
16.9
5.4
6.8
Touchdowns
1
2
18
Interceptions
0
1
13
Long
0
1
13
Sacks
1
0
25
Rating
260.2
113.4
131.7
RB #21 Jirehl Brock
Four-star Running Back from Quincy, Illinios. Junior
Read More
Despite not getting a whole lot of touches and production, the 6-0 220 lb. running back can wear out defenses. Brock is a very strong interior runner who can really push through lines quickly. He also provides another receiving option for Iowa States as he has good hands. TCU needs to be aware of his ability to catch and run the ball and keep an eye of what position he is in.
|Jirehl Brock
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
9
13
37
99
Rushing Yards
48
46
174
445
Rushing Average
5.3
3.5
4.7
4.5
Rushing Touchdowns
0
0
1
3
Rushing Long
13
11
40
61
WR #8 Xavier Hutchinson
Three-star Wide Receiver from Jacksonville, Florida. Senior
This 6-3 205 lb. receiver is an absolute star and one of the best in the nation. He has had a great season and has been Dekkers' number one go-to receiver. Hutchinson is a great receiver that can make great and challenging 1-on-1 catches. He is a very physical player with long arms and can definitely bully around defensive backs. He has great field vision, and is great on deep routes. TCU should definitely be vigilant, and be aware of him at all times or he could make the Frogs pay.Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
|Xavier Hutchinson
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
64
83
105
Yards
771
987
1,160
Average
12.0
11.9
11.0
Touchdowns
4
5
6
Long
65
51
38
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.