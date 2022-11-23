Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Iowa State Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Cyclones to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 26. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #12 Hunter Dekkers

Four-star Quarterback from Hawarden, Iowa. Sophomore

The 6-3 206 lb. quarterback has put up some decent stats despite his teams record. Dekkers has a strong frame, with a big arm and can sling the ball. He loves to find his favorite receiver, Xavier Hutchinson. They can be a difficult duo to cover and defend against. TCU does not need to over look Iowa State's and Hunter Dekkers' offense, because they can make some big plays and score. TCU needs to stay focused and apply pressure early to Dekkers, so that he doesn't get his offense established.

Hunter Dekkers' Career Statistics

Hunter Dekkers202020212022

Attempts

7

36

433

Completions

5

20

290

Completion %

71.4%

55.6%

67.0%

Yards

118

193

2,938

Average

16.9

5.4

6.8

Touchdowns 

1

2

18

Interceptions

0

1

13

Long

0

1

13

Sacks 

1

0

25

Rating

260.2

113.4

131.7

RB #21 Jirehl Brock

Four-star Running Back from Quincy, Illinios. Junior

Despite not getting a whole lot of touches and production, the 6-0 220 lb. running back can wear out defenses. Brock is a very strong interior runner who can really push through lines quickly. He also provides another receiving option for Iowa States as he has good hands. TCU needs to be aware of his ability to catch and run the ball and keep an eye of what position he is in.

Jirehl Brock's Career Statistics

Jirehl Brock2019202020212022

Rushing Attempts

9

13

37

99

Rushing Yards

48

46

174

445

Rushing Average

5.3

3.5

4.7

4.5

Rushing Touchdowns

0

0

1

3

Rushing Long

13

11

40

61

WR #8 Xavier Hutchinson

Three-star Wide Receiver from Jacksonville, Florida. Senior

This 6-3 205 lb. receiver is an absolute star and one of the best in the nation. He has had a great season and has been Dekkers' number one go-to receiver. Hutchinson is a great receiver that can make great and challenging 1-on-1 catches. He is a very physical player with long arms and can definitely bully around defensive backs. He has great field vision, and is great on deep routes. TCU should definitely be vigilant, and be aware of him at all times or he could make the Frogs pay.Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Xavier Hutchinson's Career Statistics

Xavier Hutchinson202020212022

Receptions

64

83

105

Yards 

771

987

1,160

Average

12.0

11.9

11.0

Touchdowns

4

5

6

Long

65

51

38

