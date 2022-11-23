Know Your Foe: Iowa State Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 26. Here are some key players on the Iowa State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #12 Hunter Dekkers

Four-star Quarterback from Hawarden, Iowa. Sophomore

The 6-3 206 lb. quarterback has put up some decent stats despite his teams record. Dekkers has a strong frame, with a big arm and can sling the ball. He loves to find his favorite receiver, Xavier Hutchinson. They can be a difficult duo to cover and defend against. TCU does not need to over look Iowa State's and Hunter Dekkers' offense, because they can make some big plays and score. TCU needs to stay focused and apply pressure early to Dekkers, so that he doesn't get his offense established.

Hunter Dekkers 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 7 36 433 Completions 5 20 290 Completion % 71.4% 55.6% 67.0% Yards 118 193 2,938 Average 16.9 5.4 6.8 Touchdowns 1 2 18 Interceptions 0 1 13 Long 0 1 13 Sacks 1 0 25 Rating 260.2 113.4 131.7

RB #21 Jirehl Brock

Four-star Running Back from Quincy, Illinios. Junior

Despite not getting a whole lot of touches and production, the 6-0 220 lb. running back can wear out defenses. Brock is a very strong interior runner who can really push through lines quickly. He also provides another receiving option for Iowa States as he has good hands. TCU needs to be aware of his ability to catch and run the ball and keep an eye of what position he is in.

Jirehl Brock 2019 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 9 13 37 99 Rushing Yards 48 46 174 445 Rushing Average 5.3 3.5 4.7 4.5 Rushing Touchdowns 0 0 1 3 Rushing Long 13 11 40 61

WR #8 Xavier Hutchinson

Three-star Wide Receiver from Jacksonville, Florida. Senior

This 6-3 205 lb. receiver is an absolute star and one of the best in the nation. He has had a great season and has been Dekkers' number one go-to receiver. Hutchinson is a great receiver that can make great and challenging 1-on-1 catches. He is a very physical player with long arms and can definitely bully around defensive backs. He has great field vision, and is great on deep routes. TCU should definitely be vigilant, and be aware of him at all times or he could make the Frogs pay.

Xavier Hutchinson 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 64 83 105 Yards 771 987 1,160 Average 12.0 11.9 11.0 Touchdowns 4 5 6 Long 65 51 38

