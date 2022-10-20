Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on Kansas State on Saturday, October 22. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game
QB #9 Adrian Martinez
Four-star Quarterback from Fresno, California. Senior
The 6-3 225 lb. quarterback is new to the Big 12 transferring from Nebraska to Kansas State. He has made an impact to the Wildcats instantly. Martinez has not only been considered as one of the conference's best quarterback, but also as one of the nation's best. Martinez is a very impressive player to watch with his dual threat capabilities. He has brought a very different style of offense to Kansas State, and they have seemed to adapt very well to it. Although Martinez hasn't racked up a whole lot of throwing yards, TCU still needs to be aware of his ability to throw. However, what the Frogs really need to focus on is slowing down his ability to run, because that is how Martinez and Kanas State like to move the ball.
|Adrian Martinez
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Passing Attempts
347
251
151
306
138
Completions
224
149
108
189
86
Completion %
64.6
59.4
71.5
61.8
62.3
Passing Yards
2,617
1,956
1,055
2,863
900
Passing Average
7.5
7.8
7.0
9.4
6.5
Passing Touchdowns
17
10
4
14
4
Interceptions
8
9
3
10
0
Passing Long
75
75
38
72
85
Sacks
23
23
11
27
9
Rating
139.5
130.8
135.0
158.9
126.7
Rushing Attempts
140
144
91
133
91
Rushing Yards
629
626
521`
525
546
Rushing Average
4.5
4.3
5.7
3.9
6.0
Rushing Touchdowns
8
7
7
13
9
Rushing Long
53
56
41
75
69
RB #22 Deuce Vaughn
Three-star Running Back from Round Rock, Texas. Junior
Read More
Deuce Vaughn stands at 5-6 176 lbs. He is one of the fastest and most explosive players in college football. Vaughn is one of the hardest players to contain and he led the Big 12 in broken tackles last season making it hard for defenses to bring him down. He is another strong asset on this Wildcats team making them a rush heavy offense. The Horned Frogs have to keep him from breaking into open field, or else he will turn on the speed and beat you to the end zone.
|Deuce Vaughn
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
123
235
120
Rushing Yards
642
1,404
661
Rushing Average
5.2
6.0
5.5
Rushing Touchdowns
7
18
3
Rushing Long
38
80
69
WR #8 Phillip Brooks
Wide Receiver from Lee's Summit, Missouri. Senior
Brooks is not a very big receiver only standing at 5-7, 169 lbs. However he has proven this season that he has the speed and route running to beat out defensive backs. He has been Kansas State's go-to and lead receiver this season. He has proven that he can hang with some of the best defenses in the nation. TCU will have to keep an eye out for him on the field since they will most likely be focusing on Kansas State rushing so he doesn't get wide open on the field.
|Phillip Brooks
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
26
15
43
20
Yards
253
155
543
274
Average
9.7
10.3
12.6
13.7
Touchdowns
1
2
2
2
Long
21
25
56
85
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.