Skip to main content
Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

Kansas State Athletics

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on Kansas State on Saturday, October 22. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game

QB #9 Adrian Martinez

Four-star Quarterback from Fresno, California. Senior

The 6-3 225 lb. quarterback is new to the Big 12 transferring from Nebraska to Kansas State. He has made an impact to the Wildcats instantly. Martinez has not only been considered as one of the conference's best quarterback, but also as one of the nation's best. Martinez is a very impressive player to watch with his dual threat capabilities. He has brought a very different style of offense to Kansas State, and they have seemed to adapt very well to it. Although Martinez hasn't racked up a whole lot of throwing yards, TCU still needs to be aware of his ability to throw. However, what the Frogs really need to focus on is slowing down his ability to run, because that is how Martinez and Kanas State like to move the ball.

Adrian Martinez Career Statistics

Adrian Martinez20182019202020212022

Passing Attempts

347

251

151

306

138

Completions

224

149

108

189

86

Completion %

64.6

59.4

71.5

61.8

62.3

Passing Yards

2,617

1,956

1,055

2,863

900

Passing Average

7.5

7.8

7.0

9.4

6.5

Passing Touchdowns

17

10

4

14

4

Interceptions

8

9

3

10

0

Passing Long

75

75

38

72

85

Sacks

23

23

11

27

9

Rating

139.5

130.8

135.0

158.9

126.7

Rushing Attempts

140

144

91

133

91

Rushing Yards

629

626

521`

525

546

Rushing Average

4.5

4.3

5.7

3.9

6.0

Rushing Touchdowns

8

7

7

13

9

Rushing Long

53

56

41

75

69

RB #22 Deuce Vaughn

Three-star Running Back from Round Rock, Texas. Junior

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Deuce Vaughn stands at 5-6 176 lbs. He is one of the fastest and most explosive players in college football. Vaughn is one of the hardest players to contain and he led the Big 12 in broken tackles last season making it hard for defenses to bring him down. He is another strong asset on this Wildcats team making them a rush heavy offense. The Horned Frogs have to keep him from breaking into open field, or else he will turn on the speed and beat you to the end zone.

Deuce Vaughn Career Statistics

Deuce Vaughn202020212022

Rushing Attempts

123

235

120

Rushing Yards

642

1,404

661

Rushing Average

5.2

6.0

5.5

Rushing Touchdowns

7

18

3

Rushing Long

38

80

69

WR #8 Phillip Brooks

Wide Receiver from Lee's Summit, Missouri. Senior

Brooks is not a very big receiver only standing at 5-7, 169 lbs. However he has proven this season that he has the speed and route running to beat out defensive backs. He has been Kansas State's go-to and lead receiver this season. He has proven that he can hang with some of the best defenses in the nation. TCU will have to keep an eye out for him on the field since they will most likely be focusing on Kansas State rushing so he doesn't get wide open on the field.

Phillip Brooks Career Statistics

Phillip Brooks2019202020212022

Receptions

26

15

43

20

Yards

253

155

543

274

Average

9.7

10.3

12.6

13.7

Touchdowns

1

2

2

2

Long

21

25

56

85

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (2)

Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

TCU fans rush onto the field after the Horned Frogs defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in two overtimes by the score of 43-40 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: A Play In Time

By Tyler Brown
Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) escapes the grasp of Oklahoma defensivemen in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Catch Vaughn, Martinez and Kansas State if you can

By Tori Couch
Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum celebrates after the Wildcats beat Iowa State, 10-9, during a NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Iowastatevskansasstatefb 20221008 Bh
Football

#17 Kansas State Releases Depth Chart At #8 TCU

By Nicholas Howard
Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Kansas State

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17438825
Football

Projecting 2022 College Football New Year's Six Bowl Games

By Brett Gibbons
SONNYDYKESAUDIO
Football

The Frogs Survive and Advance, Not Satisfied at 6-0

By Derek Lytle
TCU Soccer
More Sports

TCU Soccer: Lauren Kellett Named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

By Zion Trammell
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 9: Frogs Drop To No. 12

By Barry Lewis