Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on Kansas State on Saturday, October 22. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game

QB #9 Adrian Martinez

Four-star Quarterback from Fresno, California. Senior

The 6-3 225 lb. quarterback is new to the Big 12 transferring from Nebraska to Kansas State. He has made an impact to the Wildcats instantly. Martinez has not only been considered as one of the conference's best quarterback, but also as one of the nation's best. Martinez is a very impressive player to watch with his dual threat capabilities. He has brought a very different style of offense to Kansas State, and they have seemed to adapt very well to it. Although Martinez hasn't racked up a whole lot of throwing yards, TCU still needs to be aware of his ability to throw. However, what the Frogs really need to focus on is slowing down his ability to run, because that is how Martinez and Kanas State like to move the ball.

Adrian Martinez 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Passing Attempts 347 251 151 306 138 Completions 224 149 108 189 86 Completion % 64.6 59.4 71.5 61.8 62.3 Passing Yards 2,617 1,956 1,055 2,863 900 Passing Average 7.5 7.8 7.0 9.4 6.5 Passing Touchdowns 17 10 4 14 4 Interceptions 8 9 3 10 0 Passing Long 75 75 38 72 85 Sacks 23 23 11 27 9 Rating 139.5 130.8 135.0 158.9 126.7 Rushing Attempts 140 144 91 133 91 Rushing Yards 629 626 521` 525 546 Rushing Average 4.5 4.3 5.7 3.9 6.0 Rushing Touchdowns 8 7 7 13 9 Rushing Long 53 56 41 75 69

RB #22 Deuce Vaughn

Three-star Running Back from Round Rock, Texas. Junior

Deuce Vaughn stands at 5-6 176 lbs. He is one of the fastest and most explosive players in college football. Vaughn is one of the hardest players to contain and he led the Big 12 in broken tackles last season making it hard for defenses to bring him down. He is another strong asset on this Wildcats team making them a rush heavy offense. The Horned Frogs have to keep him from breaking into open field, or else he will turn on the speed and beat you to the end zone.

Deuce Vaughn 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 123 235 120 Rushing Yards 642 1,404 661 Rushing Average 5.2 6.0 5.5 Rushing Touchdowns 7 18 3 Rushing Long 38 80 69

WR #8 Phillip Brooks

Wide Receiver from Lee's Summit, Missouri. Senior

Brooks is not a very big receiver only standing at 5-7, 169 lbs. However he has proven this season that he has the speed and route running to beat out defensive backs. He has been Kansas State's go-to and lead receiver this season. He has proven that he can hang with some of the best defenses in the nation. TCU will have to keep an eye out for him on the field since they will most likely be focusing on Kansas State rushing so he doesn't get wide open on the field.

Phillip Brooks 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 26 15 43 20 Yards 253 155 543 274 Average 9.7 10.3 12.6 13.7 Touchdowns 1 2 2 2 Long 21 25 56 85

