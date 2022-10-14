Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 15. Here are some key players on the Kansas team that TCU fans should know before the game

QB #3 Spencer Sanders

Four-star Quarterback from Denton, Texas. Senior

There is no doubt that the 6-1 210 lb. quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks not only in the Big 12, but also in the nation. Sanders has a similar story to TCU's Max Duggan and has truly evolved as a mature player. He has had an impressive season thus far, helping Oklahoma State remain undefeated through six games. Statistically he has also been great, Sanders has thrown for 1,394 yards with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also has 241 rushing yards. Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense have been crushing defenses this year, and have put up some pretty great numbers. TCU will have to prepare for a Dual threat quarterback, because he can do it all.

Spencer Sanders 2019 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 247 247 391 169 Completions 155 155 243 104 Completion % 62.8 62.8 62.1 61.5 Yards 2,065 2,007 2,839 1,394 Average 8.4 8.1 7.3 8.2 Touchdowns 16 14 20 12 Interceptions 11 8 12 2 Long 90 75 52 49 Sacks 18 18 14 5 Rating 145.4 143.2 133.9 151.9

RB #20 Dominic Richardson

Three-star Running Back from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Junior

Richardson is 6-0 210 lb. running back. Oklahoma State has used him very differently than they have in the past years, which has payed off. This season he has not only been used in rushing plays, but also been used as a passing option. This is great for Oklahoma State's offense, because not only is he a strong runner who can bulldoze through defensive lines, he is also has good hands and able to pick up good yardage when the ball is passed to him. TCU has been good with containing the run, however they need to watch for him going out for a pass.

Dominic Richardson 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 44 79 86 Rushing Yards 223 373 355 Rushing Average 5.1 4.7 4.1 Rushing Touchdowns 3 4 4 Rushing Long 53 28 53

WR #8 Braydon Johnson

Three-star Wide Receiver from Arlington, Texas. Senior

This season Braydon Johnson has been Spencer Sanders lead target, and he has put up some good numbers. Johnson is 6-0, 205 lb. receiver how knows how to get himself open. This season Johnson Has 17 receptions good for 360 yards. This is an average of 21.2 yards per reception. They have used Johnson as a deep ball threat and it has payed off, as he is very quick. TCU will need to apply heavy pressure to him or they can find him off to the races for a touchdown.

Braydon Johnson 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 2 21 20 2 17 Yards 7 475 248 2 360 Average 3.5 22.6 12.4 1.0 21.2 Touchdowns 0 4 1 0 3 Long 6 69 66 3 49

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.