Know Your Foe: West Virginia Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on West Virginia on Saturday, October 29. Here are some key players on the Mountaineers team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #18 JT Daniels

Five-star Quarterback from Irvine, California. Junior

The 6-2 226 lb. quarterback transferred from Georgia to West Virginia this season. Daniels has put up some pretty good stats despite West Virginia's record. Daniels is a pro-style quarterback who can sling the ball and make great passes. TCU needs to be aware that even though the team is struggling, Daniels is still a five-star recruit with a good throwing arm. TCU needs to apply pressure to him early to be successful.

JT Daniels 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 363 34 119 94 254 Completions 216 25 80 68 162 Completion % 59.5% 73.5% 67.2% 72.3% 63.8% Yards 2,672 215 1,231 722 1,686 Average 7.4 6.3 10.3 7.7 6.6 Touchdowns 14 1 10 7 10 Interceptions 10 1 2 3 6 Long 65 28 55 43 67 Sacks 9 2 10 1 25 Ratings 127.8 155.1 178.5 130.5 128.6

RB #24 Tony Mathis Jr.

Three-star Running Back from Orlando, Florida. Sophomore

The 5-11 207 lb. running back has had his best season as a Mountaineer this year. He has had decent production, helping West Virginia's offense move the chains. Mathis Jr. is a strong runner who can also make some catches. He is a very challenging and dangerous player, because of his ability to catch and run the ball. TCU will need to keep an eye on him so he does not get lost on the field, because he has the speed to score.

Tony Mathis Jr. 2019 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 4 18 72 99 Rushing Yards 14 55 312 492 Rushing Average 3.5 3.1 4.3 5.0 Rushing Touchdown 1 0 0 0 Rushing Long 9 0 9 9

WR #0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Three-star Wide Receiver from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Junior

There is no doubt that this 6-3, 224 lb. wide receiver is one of West Virginia's offense keys to success. This season he has been Daniels' go-to man. Ford-Wheaton is a receiver who can do it all, he can go up for the catch or beat you with speed and toughness. TCU needs to be aware that Daniels will be looking for him, and try to stay on him. He is having a great season, so TCU should definitely keep an eye on him.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 0 12 27 42 45 Yards 0 201 416 575 516 Average 0 16.8 15.4 13.7 11.5 Touchdowns 0 2 3 3 5 Long 0 50 58 45 67

