Know Your Foe: West Virginia Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on West Virginia on Saturday, October 29. Here are some key players on the Mountaineers team that TCU fans should know before the game.
QB #18 JT Daniels
Five-star Quarterback from Irvine, California. Junior
The 6-2 226 lb. quarterback transferred from Georgia to West Virginia this season. Daniels has put up some pretty good stats despite West Virginia's record. Daniels is a pro-style quarterback who can sling the ball and make great passes. TCU needs to be aware that even though the team is struggling, Daniels is still a five-star recruit with a good throwing arm. TCU needs to apply pressure to him early to be successful.
|JT Daniels
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
363
34
119
94
254
Completions
216
25
80
68
162
Completion %
59.5%
73.5%
67.2%
72.3%
63.8%
Yards
2,672
215
1,231
722
1,686
Average
7.4
6.3
10.3
7.7
6.6
Touchdowns
14
1
10
7
10
Interceptions
10
1
2
3
6
Long
65
28
55
43
67
Sacks
9
2
10
1
25
Ratings
127.8
155.1
178.5
130.5
128.6
RB #24 Tony Mathis Jr.
Three-star Running Back from Orlando, Florida. Sophomore
The 5-11 207 lb. running back has had his best season as a Mountaineer this year. He has had decent production, helping West Virginia's offense move the chains. Mathis Jr. is a strong runner who can also make some catches. He is a very challenging and dangerous player, because of his ability to catch and run the ball. TCU will need to keep an eye on him so he does not get lost on the field, because he has the speed to score.

|Tony Mathis Jr.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
4
18
72
99
Rushing Yards
14
55
312
492
Rushing Average
3.5
3.1
4.3
5.0
Rushing Touchdown
1
0
0
0
Rushing Long
9
0
9
9
WR #0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Three-star Wide Receiver from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Junior
There is no doubt that this 6-3, 224 lb. wide receiver is one of West Virginia's offense keys to success. This season he has been Daniels' go-to man. Ford-Wheaton is a receiver who can do it all, he can go up for the catch or beat you with speed and toughness. TCU needs to be aware that Daniels will be looking for him, and try to stay on him. He is having a great season, so TCU should definitely keep an eye on him.
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Receptions
0
12
27
42
45
Yards
0
201
416
575
516
Average
0
16.8
15.4
13.7
11.5
Touchdowns
0
2
3
3
5
Long
0
50
58
45
67
