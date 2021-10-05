Odds: TCU at Texas Tech

Tech opened as a 3-point favorite. TCU is now a 1.5 to 2-point favorite. The Battle for the Saddle is predicted to be a close one.

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tech opened as a 3-point favorite. However, TCU currently sits at a 1.5 to a 2.0-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under on the game is 60.5-62.0. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and Red Raiders are meeting for the 63rd time. Tech leads the series 32-28-3, however since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won five of the nine games played between the intrastate rivals, three of those in Lubbock. TCU is 2-2 this season and 0-1 in Big 12 play with home wins against Duquesne and California and has home loses to SMU and Texas. Tech is 4-1 this season and 1-1 in Big 12 play, with wins over Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Florida International, and West Virginia, and a loss at Texas. This will be the Raiders first home conference game this year.

TCU has not beaten the spread so far this season. Tech is 3-2 against the spread this season.

Current odds (as of 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 5):

- BetMGM: TCU -1.5

- Caesars Sportsbook: TCU -1.5; 61.0 o/u

- Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: TCU -2.0; 60.5 o/u

- FanDuel Sportsbook: TCU -1.5; 62.5 o/u

- DraftKings Sportsbook: TCU -1.5; 61.5 o/u

- PointsBet Sportsbook: TCU -1.5; 60.5 o/u

- Westgate SuperBook: TCU -1.5; 61.0 o/u

The game is Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m. CDT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.