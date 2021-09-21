September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballFrogs in the ProsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingSI TIXShop
Search
Odds: TCU vs SMU
Publish date:

Odds: TCU vs SMU

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the TCU Horned Frogs as a 10-point favorite against the SMU Mustangs in Saturday's game.
Author:

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the TCU Horned Frogs as a 10-point favorite against the SMU Mustangs in Saturday's game.

TCU will face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday. TCU currently sits at a 9.5 to 10-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks . The over/under on the game is between 64-65 on all sportsbooks. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and Mustangs are meeting for the 100th time. TCU currently holds a 51-41-7 lead in the series. TCU is starting the season 2-0, after defeating Duquesne and California at home earlier this month. SMU is starting the season 3-0, with home wins against Abilene Christian and the University of North Texas and a road win at Louisiana Tech last weekend.

TCU has not beaten the spread so far this season, having ended with a push against Duquesne and California covering the spread the next week. SMU is 2-1 against the spread this season, having covered in their wins against ACU and UNT. Louisiana Tech was an 11-point favorite at the start of that game.

Current odds (as of 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 26):

 - BetMGM: TCU -10

 - Caesars Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

 - Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: TCU -10; 65 o/u

 - FanDuel Sportsbook: TCU -9.5; 64.5 o/u

 - DraftKings Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

 - PointsBet Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

 - Westgate SuperBook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

The game is Saturday, September 11 a.m. CDT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. 

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: TCU Just Outside of the Top 25

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) moves the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the NFL: Week 2

Sep 7, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs players hold up the Iron Skillet after the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Football

Dear Opponent: SMU

Sep 21, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

First Look: SMU Mustangs

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) celebrates with the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Big 12 Recap: Week 3

September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
More Sports

SMU Narrowly Defeats TCU Volleyball

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Dominic DiNunzio (84) carries an American flag as he leads his team on to the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 2