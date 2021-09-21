Odds: TCU vs SMU

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the TCU Horned Frogs as a 10-point favorite against the SMU Mustangs in Saturday's game.

TCU will face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday. TCU currently sits at a 9.5 to 10-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks . The over/under on the game is between 64-65 on all sportsbooks. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and Mustangs are meeting for the 100th time. TCU currently holds a 51-41-7 lead in the series. TCU is starting the season 2-0, after defeating Duquesne and California at home earlier this month. SMU is starting the season 3-0, with home wins against Abilene Christian and the University of North Texas and a road win at Louisiana Tech last weekend.

TCU has not beaten the spread so far this season, having ended with a push against Duquesne and California covering the spread the next week. SMU is 2-1 against the spread this season, having covered in their wins against ACU and UNT. Louisiana Tech was an 11-point favorite at the start of that game.

Current odds (as of 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 26):

- BetMGM: TCU -10

- Caesars Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

- Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: TCU -10; 65 o/u

- FanDuel Sportsbook: TCU -9.5; 64.5 o/u

- DraftKings Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

- PointsBet Sportsbook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

- Westgate SuperBook: TCU -10; 64 o/u

The game is Saturday, September 11 a.m. CDT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.