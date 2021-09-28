Odds: TCU vs Texas

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the Texas Longhorns a 4.5 to 5.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs in Saturday's game.

TCU will face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Despite TCU opening as a 1-point favorite, UT currently sits at a 4.5 to a 5.5-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under on the game is 66.5. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and Longhorns are meeting for the 92nd time. Texas leads the series 63-27-1, however, since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won seven of the nine games played between the intrastate rivals. TCU is 2-1 this season with home wins against Duquesne and California and a home loss last weekend to SMU. Texas is 3-1 this season and 1-0 in Big 12 play, with wins over Louisiana Lafayette, Rice, and Texas Tech, and a loss at Arkansas. This will be the Longhorns’ first road conference game since announcing their intentions to move to the SEC.

TCU has not beaten the spread so far this season. Texas is 3-1 against the spread this season, with their only loss being the Arkansas game where they were a 6-point favorite.

Current odds (as of 10 p.m., Monday, September 27):

- BetMGM: Texas -4.5

- Caesars Sportsbook: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

- Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

- FanDuel Sportsbook: Texas -5.5; 66.5 o/u

- DraftKings Sportsbook: Texas -5; 66.5 o/u

- PointsBet Sportsbook: Texas -5; 66.5 o/u

- Westgate SuperBook: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

The game is Saturday, October 11 a.m. CDT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.