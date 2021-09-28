September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Odds: TCU vs Texas
Publish date:

Odds: TCU vs Texas

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the Texas Longhorns a 4.5 to 5.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs in Saturday's game.
Author:

Photo: © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas sportsbooks currently have the Texas Longhorns a 4.5 to 5.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs in Saturday's game.

TCU will face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Despite TCU opening as a 1-point favorite, UT currently sits at a 4.5 to a 5.5-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under on the game is 66.5. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

The Frogs and Longhorns are meeting for the 92nd time. Texas leads the series 63-27-1, however, since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won seven of the nine games played between the intrastate rivals. TCU is 2-1 this season with home wins against Duquesne and California and a home loss last weekend to SMU. Texas is 3-1 this season and 1-0 in Big 12 play, with wins over Louisiana Lafayette, Rice, and Texas Tech, and a loss at Arkansas. This will be the Longhorns’ first road conference game since announcing their intentions to move to the SEC.

TCU has not beaten the spread so far this season. Texas is 3-1 against the spread this season, with their only loss being the Arkansas game where they were a 6-point favorite.

Current odds (as of 10 p.m., Monday, September 27):

- BetMGM: Texas -4.5

- Caesars Sportsbook: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

- Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

- FanDuel Sportsbook: Texas -5.5; 66.5 o/u

- DraftKings Sportsbook: Texas -5; 66.5 o/u

- PointsBet Sportsbook: Texas -5; 66.5 o/u

- Westgate SuperBook: Texas -4.5; 66.5 o/u

The game is Saturday, October 11 a.m. CDT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. 

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs Texas

39 seconds ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: Changes in the Top 10 after Week 4

1 hour ago
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the 3rd quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Dear Opponent: Texas

3 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

13 hours ago
The TCU Women's Rifle Team picked up their first victory of the season with wins over Navy and VMI
More Sports

Weekend Wrap-up: A Look at Other Frogs in Action

14 hours ago
2795.jpg
Football

Big 12 Matchups and predictions: Week 5

14 hours ago
Mar 7, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) looks to pass as Texas Longhorns forward Jericho Sims (20) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released

20 hours ago
ep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs in to the end zone as Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (52) attempts to make the tackle in the second half at McLane Stadium.
Football

Week 4: Turmoil, Chaos and Embarrassment

Sep 26, 2021