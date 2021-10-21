    • October 21, 2021
    Odds: TCU Football vs West Virginia

    Photo: © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    The TCU Horned Frogs return home and are a 4.5 point favorite to beat the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 8 of the college football season.
    Author:

    TCU will face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at 6:30 pm. West Virginia opened as a 2-point favorite. The Frogs currently sits at a 4.5-point favorite on the Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under on the game ranges from 56-57. Complete odds on seven Vegas sportsbooks are listed below.

    The Frogs and the Mountaineers are meeting for the 10th time. WVU leads the series 6-4. Since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU has won four of the nine games played between the two. TCU is 3-3 and 1-2 in Big 12 play this season with home wins against Duquesne and California plus one away win against Tech and has loses against SMU, Texas, and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are 2-4 this season and 0-2 in Big 12 play with wins over LIU-Post and Virginia Tech and losses to Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Baylor. This will be the Mountaineers third away conference game this year.

    TCU has only beaten the spread once so far this season. The Mountaineers are 2-4 against the spread this season.

    Current odds (as of 4 p.m., Thursday, October 21):

    - BetMGM: TCU – 4.5; 57 o/u

    - Caesars Sportsbook: TCU – 4.5; 56.5 o/u

    - Circa Sports Race & Sports Book: TCU – 4.5; 56 o/u

    - FanDuel Sportsbook: TCU - 4.5; 56.5 o/u

    - DraftKings Sportsbook: TCU – 4.5; 56.5 o/u

    - PointsBet Sportsbook: TCU -4.5; 56.5 o/u

    - Westgate SuperBook: TCU – 4.5; 57 o/u

    The game is Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Odds: TCU Football vs West Virginia

