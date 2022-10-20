#17 Kansas State Releases Depth Chart At #8 TCU
The Jayhawks aren't the only Kansas school that has been turning heads in the Big 12 this season. The Kansas State Wildcats have been the real deal too. They upset a ranked Oklahoma Sooners team earlier this season. They have been making some real noise. They will make TCU's 4th straight matchup versus a Top 25 ranked opponent. Its going to be a game to watch.
Here is a look at Kansas State depth chart:
WIDE RECEIVER
Malik Knowles
Keenan Garber or Xavier Loyd
LEFT TACKLE
KT Leveston
Andrew Leingang or Kingsley Ugwu
LEFT GUARD
Cooper Beebe
Dawson Delforge
CENTER
Hayden Gillum or Hadley Panzer
RIGHT GUARD
Taylor Poitier or Hadley Panzer
RIGHT TACKLE
Christian Duffie
Carver Willis
TIGHT END
Sammy Wheeler or Ben Sinnott or Will Swanson
QUARTERBACK
Adrian Martinez
Will Howard
FULLBACK
Christian Moore or Jax Dineen
RUNNING BACK
Deuce Vaughn
DJ Giddens
WIDE RECEIVER
Phillip Brooks
Seth Porter
WIDE RECEIVER
Kade Warner
RJ Garcia II or Jadon Jackson
DEFENSIVE END
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Brendan Mott or Cody Stufflebean
NOSE GUARD
Eli Huggins
Robert Hentz II
DEFENSIVE END
Nate Matlack
Jaylen Pickle
SAM LINEBACKER
Shawn Robinson or Khalid Duke
Read More
MIKE LINEBACKER
Daniel Green
Nick Allen
WILL LINEBACKER
Austin Moore
Jacke Clifton or Gavin Forsha
CORNERBACK
Julius Brents
Omar Daniels
STRONG SAFETY
Kobe Savage
TJ Smith
JACK SAFETY
Drake Cheatum or Cincere Mason
FREE SAFETY
Josh Hayes
VJ Payne or Hunter Henry
CORNERBACK
Ekow Boye-Doe
Jordan Wright or Jacob Parrish
KICKOFFS
Ty Zentner
Chris Tennant
FIELD GOALS
Chris Tennant
Ty Zentner
HOLDER
Jack Blumer
Ty Zentner
LONG SNAPPER
Randen Plattner
Mason Olgiun
PUNTER
Ty Zentner
Jack Blumer
KICK RETURN
Malik Knowles
Phillip Brooks
PUNT RETURN
Phillip Brooks
Malik Knowles
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.