#17 Kansas State Releases Depth Chart At #8 TCU

© Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wildcats been on a tear this season as they prepare for the Horned Frogs

The Jayhawks aren't the only Kansas school that has been turning heads in the Big 12 this season. The Kansas State Wildcats have been the real deal too. They upset a ranked Oklahoma Sooners team earlier this season. They have been making some real noise. They will make TCU's 4th straight matchup versus a Top 25 ranked opponent. Its going to be a game to watch. 

Here is a look at Kansas State depth chart:

WIDE RECEIVER

Malik Knowles

Keenan Garber or Xavier Loyd

LEFT TACKLE

KT Leveston

Andrew Leingang or Kingsley Ugwu

LEFT GUARD

Cooper Beebe

Dawson Delforge

CENTER

Hayden Gillum or Hadley Panzer

RIGHT GUARD

Taylor Poitier or Hadley Panzer

RIGHT TACKLE

Christian Duffie

Carver Willis

TIGHT END

Sammy Wheeler or Ben Sinnott or Will Swanson

QUARTERBACK

Adrian Martinez

Will Howard

FULLBACK

Christian Moore or Jax Dineen

RUNNING BACK

Deuce Vaughn

DJ Giddens

WIDE RECEIVER

Phillip Brooks

Seth Porter

WIDE RECEIVER

Kade Warner

RJ Garcia II or Jadon Jackson

DEFENSIVE END

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Brendan Mott or Cody Stufflebean

NOSE GUARD

Eli Huggins

Robert Hentz II

DEFENSIVE END

Nate Matlack

Jaylen Pickle

SAM LINEBACKER

Shawn Robinson or Khalid Duke

MIKE LINEBACKER

Daniel Green

Nick Allen

WILL LINEBACKER

Austin Moore

Jacke Clifton or Gavin Forsha

CORNERBACK

Julius Brents

Omar Daniels

STRONG SAFETY

Kobe Savage

TJ Smith

JACK SAFETY

Drake Cheatum or Cincere Mason

FREE SAFETY

Josh Hayes

VJ Payne or Hunter Henry

CORNERBACK

Ekow Boye-Doe

Jordan Wright or Jacob Parrish

KICKOFFS

Ty Zentner

Chris Tennant

FIELD GOALS

Chris Tennant

Ty Zentner

HOLDER

Jack Blumer

Ty Zentner

LONG SNAPPER

Randen Plattner

Mason Olgiun

PUNTER

Ty Zentner

Jack Blumer

KICK RETURN

Malik Knowles

Phillip Brooks

PUNT RETURN

Phillip Brooks

Malik Knowles

