Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. TCU
The Jayhawks are a completely different team and this game they have matched up against TCU this week. We could be looking at the potential Big 12 conference championship the way these two teams are playing. Kansas' offense is loaded with fire power and they can run the scoreboard in a hurry if they wanted to. There defense could use some work, but they get the job done to get their victories. Honestly that is price you pay with some Big 12 defenses.
Nonetheless lets look into the Jayhawks line up:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Daniel Hishaw OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite
Left Guard
Dominick Puni OR
Armaj Reed-Adams
Center
Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston
DEFENSE
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young OR
Gavin Potter
Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Cornerback
Kalon Gervin OR
Cobee Bryant
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz OR
Jarrett Paul
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kickoff return
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Punt Return
Luke Grimm
Devin Neal
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long snapper
Luke Hosford
Emory Duggar
PK
Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen
KO
Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila
