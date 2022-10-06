Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. TCU

The Jayhawks are a completely different team and this game they have matched up against TCU this week. We could be looking at the potential Big 12 conference championship the way these two teams are playing. Kansas' offense is loaded with fire power and they can run the scoreboard in a hurry if they wanted to. There defense could use some work, but they get the job done to get their victories. Honestly that is price you pay with some Big 12 defenses.

Nonetheless lets look into the Jayhawks line up:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Daniel Hishaw OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Kevin Terry

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Trevor Kardell OR

Jared Casey

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni OR

Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky

Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

James Livingston

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR

Gavin Potter

Rich Miller

Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Cornerback

Kalon Gervin OR

Cobee Bryant

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Edwin White-Schultz OR

Jarrett Paul

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Monte' McGary OR

Shaad Dabney

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kickoff return

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Punt Return

Luke Grimm

Devin Neal

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long snapper

Luke Hosford

Emory Duggar

PK

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

KO

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

