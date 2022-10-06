Skip to main content
Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. TCU

© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. TCU

Here is a look at the red hot Kansas Jayhawks football team depth chart

The Jayhawks are a completely different team and this game they have matched up against TCU this week. We could be looking at the potential Big 12 conference championship the way these two teams are playing. Kansas' offense is loaded with fire power and they can run the scoreboard in a hurry if they wanted to. There defense could use some work, but they get the job done to get their victories. Honestly that is price you pay with some Big 12 defenses. 

Nonetheless lets look into the Jayhawks line up:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR
Daniel Hishaw OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni OR
Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson

Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR
Gavin Potter

Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill

Cornerback

Kalon Gervin OR
Cobee Bryant

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz OR
Jarrett Paul

Cornerback

Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kickoff return

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Punt Return

Luke Grimm

Devin Neal

Punter

 Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long snapper

Luke Hosford

Emory Duggar

PK

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

KO

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Visit the Blue Wings Rising site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

In This Article (2)

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Tristian Fletcher (12) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Kansas

By Tyler Brown
FeG1xlEWYAMr4eo
Football

Know Your Foe: Kansas Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) runs after the catch as Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) defebnds during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 6 Matchups and Predictions

By Barry Lewis
TCU Soccer
More Sports

Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 7: Frogs Drop One Spot

By Barry Lewis
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Frogs Had Best Tuesday Practice Of The Year

By Derek Lytle
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Michael Nichols (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

No. 17 TCU Releases Depth Chart: Week 6 at No. 19 Kansas

By Nicholas Howard
5L3A0690-43
Football

TCU at Kansas: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

By Nathan Cross
USATSI_19107409
Football

TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas Jayhawks

By Brett Gibbons