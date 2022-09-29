Oklahoma Releases Depth Chart: Week 5 At TCU
Oklahoma is looking to bounce back after a loss to Kansas State. Coming into this game the Sooners got their hands full this week. They have to ready up for a hungry Horned Frog team. The Horned Frogs remember that humiliating loss they took last year. So the Horned Frogs are making sure that the Sooners lose to purple teams two weeks in a row.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel
Davis Beville
General Booty
Nick Evers
Running back
Eric Gray
Marcus Major
Tawee Walker
Jovantae Barnes
Tight end
Brayden Willis
Daniel Parker
Kaden Helms
Jason Llewellyn
Wide receiver
Theo Wease
Jayden Gibson
Trevon West
Left tackle
Anton Harrison
Tyler Guyton
Aaryn Parks
Left guard
McKade Mettauer
Savion Byrd
Brey Walker
Center
Andrew Raym
Robert Congel
Nate Anderson
Right guard
Chris Murray
Jake Taylor
Marcus Alexander
Right tackle
Wanya Morris
Jacob Sexton
Slot receiver
Marvin Mims
Drake Stoops
LV Bunkley-Shelton
Gavin Freeman
Wide receiver
Jalil Farooq
J.J. Hester
Nic Anderson
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Reggie Grimes
Marcus Stripling
R Mason Thomas
Defensive tackle
Jordan Kelley
Jalen Redmond
Josh Ellison
Gracen Halton
Read More
Nose tackle
Jeffery Johnson
Isaiah Coe
Kelvin Gilliam
Gracen Halton
Defensive end
Ethan Downs
Jonah Laulu
R Mason Thomas
Middle linebacker
David Ugwoegbu
Jake McCoy
Jaren Kanak
Weakside linebacker
Danny Stutsman
Shane Whitter
Nickel
DaShaun White
Justin Harrington
Cornerback
Jaden Davis
Kendall Dennis
Joshua Eaton
C.J. Coldon
Strong safety
Billy Bowman
Trey Morrison
Damond Harmon
Free safety
Key Lawrence
Justin Broiles
Robert Spears-Jennings
Damond Harmon
Cornerback
Woodi Washington
D.J. Graham
Kani Walker
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Zach Schmit
Gavin Marshall
Punter
Michael Turk
Josh Plaster
Kickoff
Zach Schmit
Gavin Marshall
Kick returner
Billy Bowman
Marcus Major
Jalil Farooq
Punt returner
Marvin Mims
Eric Gray
LV Bunkley-Shelton
Long snapper
Kasey Kelleher
Ben Anderson
Holder
Michael Turk
Josh Plaster
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.