Oklahoma Releases Depth Chart: Week 5 At TCU

Oklahoma is looking to bounce back after a loss to Kansas State. Coming into this game the Sooners got their hands full this week. They have to ready up for a hungry Horned Frog team. The Horned Frogs remember that humiliating loss they took last year. So the Horned Frogs are making sure that the Sooners lose to purple teams two weeks in a row.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel

Davis Beville

General Booty

Nick Evers

Running back

Eric Gray

Marcus Major

Tawee Walker

Jovantae Barnes

Tight end

Brayden Willis

Daniel Parker

Kaden Helms

Jason Llewellyn

Wide receiver

Theo Wease

Jayden Gibson

Trevon West

Left tackle

Anton Harrison

Tyler Guyton

Aaryn Parks

Left guard

McKade Mettauer

Savion Byrd

Brey Walker

Center

Andrew Raym

Robert Congel

Nate Anderson

Right guard

Chris Murray

Jake Taylor

Marcus Alexander

Right tackle

Wanya Morris

Jacob Sexton

Slot receiver

Marvin Mims

Drake Stoops

LV Bunkley-Shelton

Gavin Freeman

Wide receiver

Jalil Farooq

J.J. Hester

Nic Anderson

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Reggie Grimes

Marcus Stripling

R Mason Thomas

Defensive tackle

Jordan Kelley

Jalen Redmond

Josh Ellison

Gracen Halton

Nose tackle

Jeffery Johnson

Isaiah Coe

Kelvin Gilliam

Gracen Halton

Defensive end

Ethan Downs

Jonah Laulu

R Mason Thomas

Middle linebacker

David Ugwoegbu

Jake McCoy

Jaren Kanak

Weakside linebacker

Danny Stutsman

Shane Whitter

Nickel

DaShaun White

Justin Harrington

Cornerback

Jaden Davis

Kendall Dennis

Joshua Eaton

C.J. Coldon

Strong safety

Billy Bowman

Trey Morrison

Damond Harmon

Free safety

Key Lawrence

Justin Broiles

Robert Spears-Jennings

Damond Harmon

Cornerback

Woodi Washington

D.J. Graham

Kani Walker

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Zach Schmit

Gavin Marshall

Punter

Michael Turk

Josh Plaster

Kickoff

Zach Schmit

Gavin Marshall

Kick returner

Billy Bowman

Marcus Major

Jalil Farooq

Punt returner

Marvin Mims

Eric Gray

LV Bunkley-Shelton

Long snapper

Kasey Kelleher

Ben Anderson

Holder

Michael Turk

Josh Plaster

