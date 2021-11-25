Iowa State Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 Vs. TCU

Iowa State hosts TCU this Friday, and it should be a good one, as TCU needs one more win to become bowl eligible. Iowa State is looking to get one more win for a slightly better bowl game. Iowa State started out having a good year, as they were ranked high. Then things got really shaky for them after that. So, there is a chance that the TCU that beat Baylor shows up. TCU can become bowl eligible after Friday. Let’s see what Iowa State can cook up on offense and defense to try and stop these hungry Horned Frogs from getting another victory.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Brock Purdy, Hunter Dekkers OR Aidan Bouman

RB: Breece Hall, Jirehl Brock, Deon Silas

FB: Jared Rus, Easton Dean

TE: Charlie Kolar OR DeShawn Hanika, Chase Allen OR Easton Dean

WR: Tarique Milton, Daniel Jackson OR Jaylin Noel

WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Joe Scates

WR: Sean Shaw Jr., Darren Wilson

LT: Sean Foster, Grant Treiber

LG: Trevor Downing, Jarrod Hufford

C: Colin Newell, Darrell Simmons

RG: Derek Schweiger, Darrell Simmons

RT: Jake Remsburg, Joey Ramos

DEFENSE

DE: Will McDonald, Zach Petersen OR Cordarrius Bailey

DT: Isaiah Lee, J.R. Singleton

DE: Eyioma Uwazurike, Tucker Robertson OR Zach Petersen

WLB: Jake Hummel, Dae'Shawn Davis

LB: O'Rien Vance, Gerry Vaughn

SLB: Mike Rose, Aric Horne

CB: Anthony Johnson , T.J. Tampa

Star: Isheem Young, Mason Chambers

FS: Jaquan Amos, Kym-Mani King

SS: Greg Eisworth, D.J. Miller OR Craig McDonald

CB: Datrone Young OR Tayvonn Kyle, Michal Antoine

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Corey Dunn OR Cameron Shook

K: Andrew Mevis OR Connor Assalley

KO: Andre Mevis, Drake Nettles

LS: Connor Guess, Koby Hathcock

H: Blake Clark

KR: Jaylin Noel, Tarique Milton

PR: Jaylin Noel, Jirehl Brock

