    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Iowa State Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 Vs. TCU

    Author:

    © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Do the Cyclones have enough wind power to beat the Horned Frogs?

    Iowa State hosts TCU this Friday, and it should be a good one, as TCU needs one more win to become bowl eligible. Iowa State is looking to get one more win for a slightly better bowl game. Iowa State started out having a good year, as they were ranked high. Then things got really shaky for them after that. So, there is a chance that the TCU that beat Baylor shows up. TCU can become bowl eligible after Friday. Let’s see what Iowa State can cook up on offense and defense to try and stop these hungry Horned Frogs from getting another victory.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Brock Purdy, Hunter Dekkers OR Aidan Bouman

    RB: Breece Hall, Jirehl Brock, Deon Silas

    FB: Jared Rus, Easton Dean

    TE: Charlie Kolar OR DeShawn Hanika, Chase Allen OR Easton Dean

    WR: Tarique Milton, Daniel Jackson OR Jaylin Noel

    WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Joe Scates

    WR: Sean Shaw Jr., Darren Wilson

    LT: Sean Foster, Grant Treiber

    LG: Trevor Downing, Jarrod Hufford

    C: Colin Newell, Darrell Simmons

    RG: Derek Schweiger, Darrell Simmons

    RT: Jake Remsburg, Joey Ramos

    DEFENSE

    DE: Will McDonald, Zach Petersen OR Cordarrius Bailey

    DT: Isaiah Lee, J.R. Singleton

    DE: Eyioma Uwazurike, Tucker Robertson OR Zach Petersen

    WLB: Jake Hummel, Dae'Shawn Davis

    LB: O'Rien Vance, Gerry Vaughn

    SLB: Mike Rose, Aric Horne

    CB: Anthony Johnson , T.J. Tampa

    Star: Isheem Young, Mason Chambers

    FS: Jaquan Amos, Kym-Mani King

    SS: Greg Eisworth, D.J. Miller OR Craig McDonald

    CB: Datrone Young OR Tayvonn Kyle, Michal Antoine

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    P: Corey Dunn OR Cameron Shook

    K: Andrew Mevis OR Connor Assalley

    KO: Andre Mevis, Drake Nettles

    LS: Connor Guess, Koby Hathcock

    H: Blake Clark

    KR: Jaylin Noel, Tarique Milton

    PR: Jaylin Noel, Jirehl Brock

    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
