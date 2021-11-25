Iowa State Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 Vs. TCU
Iowa State hosts TCU this Friday, and it should be a good one, as TCU needs one more win to become bowl eligible. Iowa State is looking to get one more win for a slightly better bowl game. Iowa State started out having a good year, as they were ranked high. Then things got really shaky for them after that. So, there is a chance that the TCU that beat Baylor shows up. TCU can become bowl eligible after Friday. Let’s see what Iowa State can cook up on offense and defense to try and stop these hungry Horned Frogs from getting another victory.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Brock Purdy, Hunter Dekkers OR Aidan Bouman
RB: Breece Hall, Jirehl Brock, Deon Silas
FB: Jared Rus, Easton Dean
TE: Charlie Kolar OR DeShawn Hanika, Chase Allen OR Easton Dean
WR: Tarique Milton, Daniel Jackson OR Jaylin Noel
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Joe Scates
WR: Sean Shaw Jr., Darren Wilson
LT: Sean Foster, Grant Treiber
LG: Trevor Downing, Jarrod Hufford
C: Colin Newell, Darrell Simmons
RG: Derek Schweiger, Darrell Simmons
RT: Jake Remsburg, Joey Ramos
DEFENSE
DE: Will McDonald, Zach Petersen OR Cordarrius Bailey
DT: Isaiah Lee, J.R. Singleton
DE: Eyioma Uwazurike, Tucker Robertson OR Zach Petersen
WLB: Jake Hummel, Dae'Shawn Davis
LB: O'Rien Vance, Gerry Vaughn
SLB: Mike Rose, Aric Horne
CB: Anthony Johnson , T.J. Tampa
Star: Isheem Young, Mason Chambers
FS: Jaquan Amos, Kym-Mani King
SS: Greg Eisworth, D.J. Miller OR Craig McDonald
CB: Datrone Young OR Tayvonn Kyle, Michal Antoine
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Corey Dunn OR Cameron Shook
K: Andrew Mevis OR Connor Assalley
KO: Andre Mevis, Drake Nettles
LS: Connor Guess, Koby Hathcock
H: Blake Clark
KR: Jaylin Noel, Tarique Milton
PR: Jaylin Noel, Jirehl Brock
