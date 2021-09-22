Opponent Depth Chart: Week 4 - SMU

The Battle of the Iron Skillet returns to Fort Worth this week. The TCU Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs, Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. The Mustangs have started their season 3-0 with Senior Tanner Mordecai as their quarterback. They have also seen a strong performance by running back Ulysses Bentley IV, last year’s American Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year. SMU beat Abilene Christian and University of North Texas at home and Louisiana Tech on the road to start their season.
Here is the Depth Chart for the Mustangs' offense, defense, and special teams:
Offense
QB: Tanner Mordecai, Preston Stone, Derek Green
RB: Ulysses Bentley, Tre Siggers, Tyler Lavine
WR: Reggie Roberson, Jordan Kerley
WR: Rashee Rice, Roderick Daniels Jr.
WR: Danny Gray, Austin Upshaw
LT: Beau Morris, Marcus Bryant
LG: Jaylon Thomas, Cameron Ervin
C: Alan Ali, Branson Hickman
RG: Hayden Howerton, Thalen Robinson
RT: Justin Osborne, Cobe Bryant, Dalton Perdue
TE: Grant Callcaterra, Tommy McIntyre, Nolan Matthews
Defense
DE: Elijah Chatman, Will Jones
DT: Mike Williams, Terrance Newman
DE: Devere Levelston, Harrison Loveless
OLB: Turner Coxe, Gary Wiley
MLB: Shaine Hailey, Richard Moore
MLB: Delano Robinson, Isaaac Slade-Matuatia
OLB: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Keke Burns
CB: Brandon Crossley, Jahari Rogers
S: Trevor Denbow, Isaiah Nwokobia
S: Chance Cromartie, Roderick Robinson Jr., Bryan Massey
CB: Bryce McMorris, Ar’mani Johnson
Special Teams
PT: Matt Fraanje, Brendan Hall
PK: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall
KO: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall
LS: Cole Voyles, Will Benton
H: Matt Fraanje, Derek Green
PR: Jordan Kerley, Roderick Daniels Jr.
KR: Jordan Kerley, Tre Siggers