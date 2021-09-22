September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballFrogs in the ProsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingSI TIXShop
Search
Opponent Depth Chart: Week 4 - SMU
Publish date:

Opponent Depth Chart: Week 4 - SMU

The SMU Mustangs have started the season 3-0 and are the current holders of the Iron Skillet.
Author:

© Jordan Hofeditz/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The SMU Mustangs have started the season 3-0 and are the current holders of the Iron Skillet.

The Battle of the Iron Skillet returns to Fort Worth this week. The TCU Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs, Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. The Mustangs have started their season 3-0 with Senior Tanner Mordecai as their quarterback. They have also seen a strong performance by running back Ulysses Bentley IV, last year’s American Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year. SMU beat Abilene Christian and University of North Texas at home and Louisiana Tech on the road to start their season. 

Here is the Depth Chart for the Mustangs' offense, defense, and special teams:

Offense

QB: Tanner Mordecai, Preston Stone, Derek Green

RB: Ulysses Bentley, Tre Siggers, Tyler Lavine

WR: Reggie Roberson, Jordan Kerley

WR: Rashee Rice, Roderick Daniels Jr.

WR: Danny Gray, Austin Upshaw

LT: Beau Morris, Marcus Bryant

LG: Jaylon Thomas, Cameron Ervin

C: Alan Ali, Branson Hickman

RG: Hayden Howerton, Thalen Robinson

RT: Justin Osborne, Cobe Bryant, Dalton Perdue

TE: Grant Callcaterra, Tommy McIntyre, Nolan Matthews

Defense

DE: Elijah Chatman, Will Jones

DT: Mike Williams, Terrance Newman

DE: Devere Levelston, Harrison Loveless

OLB: Turner Coxe, Gary Wiley

MLB: Shaine Hailey, Richard Moore

MLB: Delano Robinson, Isaaac Slade-Matuatia

OLB: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Keke Burns

CB: Brandon Crossley, Jahari Rogers

S: Trevor Denbow, Isaiah Nwokobia

S: Chance Cromartie, Roderick Robinson Jr., Bryan Massey

CB: Bryce McMorris, Ar’mani Johnson

Special Teams

PT: Matt Fraanje, Brendan Hall

PK: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall

KO: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall

LS: Cole Voyles, Will Benton

H: Matt Fraanje, Derek Green

PR: Jordan Kerley, Roderick Daniels Jr.

KR: Jordan Kerley, Tre Siggers

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) lets go of a pass during Saturday's game against ACU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 4, 2021. Mordecai threw an SMU-record seven touchdowns as the Mustangs won 56-9.
Football

Opponent Depth Chart: Week 4 - SMU

September 21, 2021 - TCU Head Coach conducts his weekly press conference ahead of the SMU game.
Football

Gary Patterson Weekly Press Conference: Week 4 - SMU

ironskillet
Podcast

The KillerFrogs E162: Battle for the Skillet

West Virginia @ Oklahoma is week #4's game of the week.
Football

Big 12 Matchups and Predictions: Week 4

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso (61) and TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TCU releases depth chart for week 4 vs. SMU Mustangs

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: TCU Remains Just Outside of the Top 25

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: TCU Just Outside of the Top 25