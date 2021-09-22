Opponent Depth Chart: Week 4 - SMU

The SMU Mustangs have started the season 3-0 and are the current holders of the Iron Skillet.

The Battle of the Iron Skillet returns to Fort Worth this week. The TCU Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs, Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. The Mustangs have started their season 3-0 with Senior Tanner Mordecai as their quarterback. They have also seen a strong performance by running back Ulysses Bentley IV, last year’s American Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year. SMU beat Abilene Christian and University of North Texas at home and Louisiana Tech on the road to start their season.

Here is the Depth Chart for the Mustangs' offense, defense, and special teams:

Offense

QB: Tanner Mordecai, Preston Stone, Derek Green

RB: Ulysses Bentley, Tre Siggers, Tyler Lavine

WR: Reggie Roberson, Jordan Kerley

WR: Rashee Rice, Roderick Daniels Jr.

WR: Danny Gray, Austin Upshaw

LT: Beau Morris, Marcus Bryant

LG: Jaylon Thomas, Cameron Ervin

C: Alan Ali, Branson Hickman

RG: Hayden Howerton, Thalen Robinson

RT: Justin Osborne, Cobe Bryant, Dalton Perdue

TE: Grant Callcaterra, Tommy McIntyre, Nolan Matthews

Defense

DE: Elijah Chatman, Will Jones

DT: Mike Williams, Terrance Newman

DE: Devere Levelston, Harrison Loveless

OLB: Turner Coxe, Gary Wiley

MLB: Shaine Hailey, Richard Moore

MLB: Delano Robinson, Isaaac Slade-Matuatia

OLB: Jimmy Phillips Jr., Keke Burns

CB: Brandon Crossley, Jahari Rogers

S: Trevor Denbow, Isaiah Nwokobia

S: Chance Cromartie, Roderick Robinson Jr., Bryan Massey

CB: Bryce McMorris, Ar’mani Johnson



Special Teams

PT: Matt Fraanje, Brendan Hall

PK: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall

KO: Blake Mazza, Brendan Hall

LS: Cole Voyles, Will Benton

H: Matt Fraanje, Derek Green

PR: Jordan Kerley, Roderick Daniels Jr.

KR: Jordan Kerley, Tre Siggers