Texas releases it Week 5 depth chart versus TCU

Texas is coming off a ridiculous victory over Texas Tech. Beating them 70-35. Them sorry gunslingers didn’t know what to do. But, Texas has made some changes in their backfield by moving Casey Thompson up to the QB1 spot. He is a dangerous dual- threat that TCU has to be careful because he has given this Texas new life and new energy. Coming out that backfield are two trusty halfbacks who could gash TCU’s defense. This Longhorn team is loaded with talent, so TCU has to get going from the jump!
Offense
QB: Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, Charles Wright
RB: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks
WR: Joshua Moore, Marcus Washington, Casey Cain
WR: Jordan Whittington, Al'Vonte Woodard, Kai Money
WR: Xavier Worthy, Kelvontay Dixon, Troy Omeire
TE: Cade Brewer, Jared Wiley --or--, Gunnar Helm
LT: Christian Jones, Andrej Karic, Jaylen Garth
LG: Denzel Okafor, Tyler Johnson,
C: Jake Majors, Logan Parr, Rafiti Ghirmai
RG: Junior Angilau, Tope Imade, Max Merril
RT: Derek Kerstetter, Hayden Conner, Isaiah Hookfin
Defense
Buck End: Isaiah Hookfin, Ovie Oghoufo, Ovie Oghoufo
NT: Keondre Coburn, T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, Myron Warren
DT: Moro Ojomo, Vernon Broughton, Sawyer Goram-Welch
DE: Jacoby Jones, Alfred Collins, Jett Bush
SLB: Ovie Oghoufo, Ben Davis, Terrence Cooks II
MLB: Luke Brockermeyer, Jaylan Ford, Devin Richardson, Devin Richardson
WLB: DeMarvion Overshown, David Gbenda, Ayodele Adeoye, Marcus Tillman Jr.
CB: D'Shawn Jamison, Jahdae Barron, Jamier Johnson
S: BJ Foster, Chris Adimora, Tyler Owens
S: Brenden Schooler --or--, Jerrin Thompson, JD Coffey II
CB: Josh Thompson, Darion Dunn --or-- Kitan Crawford, Ishmael Ibraheem
Nickel: Anthony Cook, Jerrin Thompson, Chris Adimora
Special Teams
PK: Cameron Dicker, Bert Auburn
P: Cameron Dicker, Isaach Pearson, Ryan Bucjevski
LS: Justin Mader, Zach Edwards
H: Hudson Card, Isaac Pearson
PR: D'Shawn Jamison, Xavier Worthy, Joshua Moore, Brenden Schooler
KR: D'Shawn Jamison, Roschon Johnson, Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson