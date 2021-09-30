Texas releases it Week 5 depth chart versus TCU

Texas is coming off a ridiculous victory over Texas Tech. Beating them 70-35. Them sorry gunslingers didn’t know what to do. But, Texas has made some changes in their backfield by moving Casey Thompson up to the QB1 spot. He is a dangerous dual- threat that TCU has to be careful because he has given this Texas new life and new energy. Coming out that backfield are two trusty halfbacks who could gash TCU’s defense. This Longhorn team is loaded with talent, so TCU has to get going from the jump!

Offense

QB: Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, Charles Wright

RB: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks

WR: Joshua Moore, Marcus Washington, Casey Cain

WR: Jordan Whittington, Al'Vonte Woodard, Kai Money

WR: Xavier Worthy, Kelvontay Dixon, Troy Omeire

TE: Cade Brewer, Jared Wiley --or--, Gunnar Helm

LT: Christian Jones, Andrej Karic, Jaylen Garth

LG: Denzel Okafor, Tyler Johnson,

C: Jake Majors, Logan Parr, Rafiti Ghirmai

RG: Junior Angilau, Tope Imade, Max Merril

RT: Derek Kerstetter, Hayden Conner, Isaiah Hookfin

Defense

Buck End: Isaiah Hookfin, Ovie Oghoufo, Ovie Oghoufo

NT: Keondre Coburn, T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, Myron Warren

DT: Moro Ojomo, Vernon Broughton, Sawyer Goram-Welch

DE: Jacoby Jones, Alfred Collins, Jett Bush

SLB: Ovie Oghoufo, Ben Davis, Terrence Cooks II

MLB: Luke Brockermeyer, Jaylan Ford, Devin Richardson, Devin Richardson

WLB: DeMarvion Overshown, David Gbenda, Ayodele Adeoye, Marcus Tillman Jr.

CB: D'Shawn Jamison, Jahdae Barron, Jamier Johnson

S: BJ Foster, Chris Adimora, Tyler Owens

S: Brenden Schooler --or--, Jerrin Thompson, JD Coffey II

CB: Josh Thompson, Darion Dunn --or-- Kitan Crawford, Ishmael Ibraheem

Nickel: Anthony Cook, Jerrin Thompson, Chris Adimora

Special Teams

PK: Cameron Dicker, Bert Auburn

P: Cameron Dicker, Isaach Pearson, Ryan Bucjevski

LS: Justin Mader, Zach Edwards

H: Hudson Card, Isaac Pearson

PR: D'Shawn Jamison, Xavier Worthy, Joshua Moore, Brenden Schooler

KR: D'Shawn Jamison, Roschon Johnson, Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson