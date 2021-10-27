Kansas State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs TCU

Kansas State is coming off a nail bitter win over Texas Tech. They started slow in that game, but definitely picked up thanks to the help of their explosive running back Deuce Vaughn who had two touchdowns rushing and one receiving. The conference is still wide open with a lot of football to be played. Kansas State has an aggressive defensive line and some ball hawks. It may not show on their record, but they are hungry for one more win just like TCU.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

WR — Malik Knowles, Keenan Garber or Chabastin Taylor

LT — Cooper Beebe, Carver Willis

LG — Josh Rivas, KT Leveston or Dawson Delforge

C — Noah Johnson, Hayden Gillum

RG — Ben Adler, Hadley Panzer

RT — Christian Duffie, Logan Long

TE — Nick Lenners, Daniel Imatorbhebhe or Sammy Wheeler

QB — Skylar Thompson, Will Howard

FB — Jax Dineen, Mason Barta or Christian Moore

RB — Deuce Vaughn, Joe Ervin

WR — Phillip Brooks, Kade Warner

WR — Landry Weber, Tyrone Howell

DEFENSE

DE — Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack

DT — Timmy Horne, Robert Hentz

DT — Eli Huggins, Jaylen Pickle

DE — Felix Anudike, Bronson Massie

WLB — Cody Fletcher, Austin Moore

MLB — Daniel Green, Nick Allen

SLB — Ryan Henington or Wayne Jones

CB — Ekow Boye-Doe, Tee Denson

SS — Jahron McPherson, Ross Elder

FS — Russ Yeast, TJ Smith

CB — Julius Brents, Justin Gardner

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK — Taiten Winkel or Ty Zentner

KO —Ty Zentner or Chris Tennant

HOLD — Jack Blumer, Ty Zentner

LS — Randen Plattner Nelson Pipes

P — Ty Zentner or Jack Blumer

KOR — Malik Knowles, Deuce Vaughn

PR — Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!