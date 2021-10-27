    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Kansas State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs TCU
    Publish date:

    Kansas State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs TCU

    Kansas State Wildcats released their Depth Chart for Week 9 versus the TCU Horned Frogs.
    Author:

    Scott Sewell

    Kansas State is coming off a nail bitter win over Texas Tech. They started slow in that game, but definitely picked up thanks to the help of their explosive running back Deuce Vaughn who had two touchdowns rushing and one receiving. The conference is still wide open with a lot of football to be played. Kansas State has an aggressive defensive line and some ball hawks. It may not show on their record, but they are hungry for one more win just like TCU.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    WR — Malik Knowles, Keenan Garber or Chabastin Taylor

    LT — Cooper Beebe, Carver Willis

    LG — Josh Rivas, KT Leveston or Dawson Delforge

    C — Noah Johnson, Hayden Gillum

    RG — Ben Adler, Hadley Panzer

    RT — Christian Duffie, Logan Long

    TE — Nick Lenners, Daniel Imatorbhebhe or Sammy Wheeler

    QB — Skylar Thompson, Will Howard

    FB — Jax Dineen, Mason Barta or Christian Moore

    RB — Deuce Vaughn, Joe Ervin

    WR — Phillip Brooks, Kade Warner

    WR — Landry Weber, Tyrone Howell

    DEFENSE

    DE — Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack

    DT — Timmy Horne, Robert Hentz

    DT — Eli Huggins, Jaylen Pickle

    DE — Felix Anudike, Bronson Massie

    WLB — Cody Fletcher, Austin Moore

    MLB — Daniel Green, Nick Allen

    SLB — Ryan Henington or Wayne Jones

    CB — Ekow Boye-Doe, Tee Denson

    SS — Jahron McPherson, Ross Elder

    FS — Russ Yeast, TJ Smith

    CB — Julius Brents, Justin Gardner

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    PK — Taiten Winkel or Ty Zentner

    KO —Ty Zentner or Chris Tennant

    HOLD — Jack Blumer, Ty Zentner

    LS — Randen Plattner Nelson Pipes

    P — Ty Zentner or Jack Blumer

    KOR — Malik Knowles, Deuce Vaughn

    PR — Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Kansas State Players
    Football

    Kansas State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs TCU

    5 minutes ago
    Photo: Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU at Kansas State: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football: Zach Evans Reportedly Set to Enter Transfer Portal

    7 minutes ago
    TCU hosts Kansas State with the fourth largest crowd in program history watching
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer and Equestrian Continue to Impress

    29 minutes ago
    Gary Patterson and Players
    Football

    TCU releases depth chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State

    1 hour ago
    Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour visited TCU as his 88th stop on his journey to attend a game at all 130 FBS stadiums.
    Podcast

    The KillerFrogs E167: The College Football Tour

    16 hours ago
    tcu-vs-kansas-statejpg_SI
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas State Football

    Oct 25, 2021
    Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate with the traditional postgame cigar after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 52-24.
    Football

    Poll Watching: Week 9 - OSU, PSU Drop; Bama on the Rise

    Oct 25, 2021