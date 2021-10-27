Kansas State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs TCU
Kansas State is coming off a nail bitter win over Texas Tech. They started slow in that game, but definitely picked up thanks to the help of their explosive running back Deuce Vaughn who had two touchdowns rushing and one receiving. The conference is still wide open with a lot of football to be played. Kansas State has an aggressive defensive line and some ball hawks. It may not show on their record, but they are hungry for one more win just like TCU.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
WR — Malik Knowles, Keenan Garber or Chabastin Taylor
LT — Cooper Beebe, Carver Willis
LG — Josh Rivas, KT Leveston or Dawson Delforge
C — Noah Johnson, Hayden Gillum
RG — Ben Adler, Hadley Panzer
RT — Christian Duffie, Logan Long
TE — Nick Lenners, Daniel Imatorbhebhe or Sammy Wheeler
QB — Skylar Thompson, Will Howard
FB — Jax Dineen, Mason Barta or Christian Moore
RB — Deuce Vaughn, Joe Ervin
WR — Phillip Brooks, Kade Warner
WR — Landry Weber, Tyrone Howell
DEFENSE
DE — Khalid Duke, Nate Matlack
DT — Timmy Horne, Robert Hentz
DT — Eli Huggins, Jaylen Pickle
DE — Felix Anudike, Bronson Massie
WLB — Cody Fletcher, Austin Moore
MLB — Daniel Green, Nick Allen
SLB — Ryan Henington or Wayne Jones
CB — Ekow Boye-Doe, Tee Denson
SS — Jahron McPherson, Ross Elder
FS — Russ Yeast, TJ Smith
CB — Julius Brents, Justin Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Taiten Winkel or Ty Zentner
KO —Ty Zentner or Chris Tennant
HOLD — Jack Blumer, Ty Zentner
LS — Randen Plattner Nelson Pipes
P — Ty Zentner or Jack Blumer
KOR — Malik Knowles, Deuce Vaughn
PR — Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles
