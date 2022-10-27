West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. TCU

West Virginia has released their depth chart. It's been a tough year for the Mountaineers, so far. They have been battling the injury bug so far. Last Saturday, all three of their running backs went down. So far they are all questionable on return. So right now, the Mountaineers are all hands on deck, because they need all the help they can get going up against the high powered TCU team.

Lets take a look at their potential starters and rotations:

OFFENSE

QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol

RB: Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. or CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Jordan White

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Doug Nester, Jordan White

RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser

WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox

RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad

LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Charles Woods, Jacolby Spells

SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.

PR: Preston Fox OR Sam James

