West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. TCU
West Virginia has released their depth chart. It's been a tough year for the Mountaineers, so far. They have been battling the injury bug so far. Last Saturday, all three of their running backs went down. So far they are all questionable on return. So right now, the Mountaineers are all hands on deck, because they need all the help they can get going up against the high powered TCU team.
Lets take a look at their potential starters and rotations:
OFFENSE
QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol
RB: Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. or CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Jordan White
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Doug Nester, Jordan White
RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser
WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox
RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad
LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Charles Woods, Jacolby Spells
SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.
PR: Preston Fox OR Sam James
