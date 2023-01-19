Pac-12 Conference Releases 2023 College Football Schedule

The Pac-12 Conference released their 2023 college football schedule Wednesday. Play begins as early as Week 0, with conference play kicking off Aug. 31. With players like Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Cameron Rising returning to their schedules– and with newcomers like Dante Moore and DJ Uiagalelei coming in– the Pac-12 might just be at the forefront of the college football world this season.

Find the full Pac-12 2023 college football schedule below.

Pac-12 Schedule: Top Non-Conference Games

Florida at Utah: Week 1, August 31 (Thursday)

Last year's game was one of the most anticipated of Week 1. This season, things are no different. Now Florida gets a chance to travel to one of the most difficult places to play in the country, this time at Utah, who is looking for revenge after last year's loss.

Colorado at TCU: Week 1, September 2

The dawn of the Prime Time era in Boulder! Deion Sanders kicks off his tenure with Colorado on the road at TCU coming off a championship runner-up season. Sanders was also in heavy consideration for the TCU opening last offseason.

Wisconsin at Washington State: Week 2, September 9

Washington State stole one in Madison last season. A completely revamped Wisconsin gets to roll into Pullman– an under-the-radar tough place to play– to try and redeem last year's loss. This is a matchup we don't see very often.

Utah at Baylor: Week 2, September 9

Utah's out of conference schedule is loaded this year. Not only do they host Florida, but they hit the road to play Baylor in the first of a home-and-home series with the Bears. Utah brings a lot of pieces back, namely QB Cameron Rising, while Baylor looks to turn around last year's disappointment.

USC at Notre Dame: Week 7, October 14

Not many out-of-conference rivalries even exist anymore, much less carry any weight. That's not the case with this classic annual rivalry. Heisman winner Caleb Williams rolls into South Bend in what will almost certainly be a primetime game. Clear your schedule early– this one's appointment television.

Pac-12 Schedule: Weekly Conference Slate

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Week 2

Stanford at USC, Saturday, Sept. 9

Week 4

Arizona at Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 23

Cal at Washington, Saturday, Sept. 23

Colorado at Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23

Oregon State at Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23

UCLA at Utah, Saturday, Sept. 23

USC at Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 23

Week 5

Utah at Oregon State, Friday, Sept. 29

Arizona State at Cal, Saturday, Sept. 30

Oregon at Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 30

USC at Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 30

Washington at Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 30

Week 6

Arizona at USC, Saturday, Oct. 7 (could be moved to Friday)

Colorado at Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7

Oregon State at Cal, Saturday, Oct. 7

Washington State at UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 7

Week 7

Stanford at Colorado, Friday, Oct. 13

Arizona at Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 14

Cal at Utah, Saturday, Oct. 14

Oregon at Washington, Saturday, Oct. 14

UCLA at Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 14

Week 8

Arizona State at Washington, Saturday, Oct. 21

UCLA at Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 21

Utah at USC, Saturday, Oct. 21

Washington State at Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 21

Week 9

Colorado at UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon State at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 28

USC at Cal, Saturday, Oct. 28

Washington at Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 28

Washington State at Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 28

Week 10

Arizona State at Utah, Saturday, Nov. 4

Cal at Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 4

Oregon State at Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 4

Stanford at Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 4

UCLA at Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 4

Washington at USC, Saturday, Nov. 4

Week 11

Arizona at Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 11

Arizona State at UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 11

Stanford at Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 11

USC at Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 11

Utah at Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11

Washington State at Cal, Saturday, Nov. 11

Week 12

Colorado at Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17

Cal at Stanford, Saturday, Nov. 18

Oregon at Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 18

UCLA at USC, Saturday, Nov. 18

Utah at Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18

Washington at Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 18

Week 13

Oregon State at Oregon, Friday, Nov. 24

Arizona at Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25

Cal at UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 25

Colorado at Utah, Saturday, Nov. 25

Washington State at Washington, Saturday, Nov. 25

