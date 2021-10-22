Players' Press Conference: Week 8 - "Goals are still the same."

Offensive Lineman Andrew Coker and Defensive End Ochaun Mathis shared how their progress is going and how the team can finish the year earlier this week at the Players' Press Conference.

Coker had a lot of praise for what the offense has been producing lately. He said it was all coming together. The same goal is still intact for everyone. He had a lot of high praises for the players coming out the backfield, from quarterback Max Duggan to every running back.

On the defensive side of things, Mathis is very optimistic going into the second half of the season. It was a tough stretch of games for TCU as they lost some games to some great caliber opponents. But, he said that he is focused on how the defense can work off each other to make each others job easier. They are also working on their communication, he said as there seems to be a lot mental errors on the field. But the best thing they want to do overall as team is stay focused on the same goal.

"Ignore the media and outside noise," said Mathis. "They don't know our inside struggles. We must stay focused on us."

TCU has the potential to turn things around, and still potentially make it to the Big 12 conference championship. TCU hosts West Virginia this Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Carter. This is TCU's fourth conference game of the year. Let's see if they can stay focused on making the most out of this year that got off to a rocky start.

