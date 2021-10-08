Players to Watch: Texas Tech

Wide Receiver Erik Ezukanma

Four-star class of 2018 from Keller, TX. Redshirt Junior

Frogs fans may already be familiar with the highly recruited Ezukanma out of the Fort Worth area. TCU offered, but he chose to go to West Texas and become a Red Raider. Considering he is currently leading all Big 12 receivers with 406 yards, safe to say his decision is panning out quite nicely.

The 6'3 220lb Fort Worth native recorded 40+ receptions in his first two full seasons at Texas Tech and is looking to demolish his previous numbers with a blistering start to the 2021 campaign. Ezukanma is the full package at wide receiver with size, speed, quickness, great footwork and crisp routes. His jump ball ability is spectacular and Ezukanma is going to be a nightmare match up for the Frogs, who can only hope to contain him. This is the type of player you have to gameplay for and double coverage and safety help over the top will be required.

Stats Receptions Yards Average Touchdowns Long 2021 23 406 17.7 1 75 2020 46 748 16.3 6 57 2019 42 664 15.8 4 56

Mike Linebacker Colin Schooler

Three-star class of 2017 Arizona transfer from Mission Viejo, CA. 5th year Senior

Schooler transferred from the University of Arizona where he was the Pac 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 (along with numerous Freshman All-American Awards), First team All Pac 12 in 2018, and All Pac 12 honorable mention in 2019. Schooler then transferred to Texas Tech for the 2020 season in which he produced well enough to earn honorable mention All Big 12 selection by conference coaches.

The 6'3 230lb Senior decided to take advantage of Covid rules and come back to Tech for a 5th football season in 2021. Early returns look good as he currently sits second in the Big 12 with 45 tackles on the year to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, and two passes defended through the first five games. He was last week's Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week as his 15 tackles and forced fumble helped lead the Red Raiders to a win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Defensive Back Reggie Pearson Jr.

Three-star class of 2018 Wisconsin transfer from Detroit, MI. Redshirt Junior

Another defensive transfer currently standing out for the Red Raiders, Reggie Pearson is in his first year in Lubbock after being unable to get clearance to play from the Wisconsin medical team. He made his presence felt immediately and announced himself to the Big 12 in Texas Tech's come-from-behind win over Houston, earning Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week in his first game as a Red Raider. He recorded an interception, a forced fumble, and eight tackles in his Texas Tech debut.

Having recored 60 tackles and 2 forced fumbles for them in 2019, the Badgers are sure to be missing their former starting safety.

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger

Three-star class of 2017 Troy transfer from Fort Worth, TX. 5th year Senior

The former Paschal High School standout athlete is averaging six catches for 101 yards over his last three games.