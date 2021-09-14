Poll Watching: TCU Remains Just Outside of the Top 25

After defeating Cal to start the season 2-0, the Frogs are on the cusp of entering the Top 25 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

Saturday’s win over the California Golden Bears was not enough to propel the TCU Horned Frogs into either poll. The Frogs beat Cal by just two points, when the final line of the game had them projected to win by 11.5. The final score was not enough to move the Frogs up, and now must wait for teams above them to lose in Week 3 or wait until Week 4 where they must have a strong performance against the SMU Mustangs.

In the AP Top 25, the Frogs are in the “Others Receiving Votes” and would be #27 if the rankings were extended. In the Coaches Poll, the Frogs are also in the “Others Receiving Votes” section and would be #31. This compares to #26 in the AP Top 25 and #31 in the Coaches Poll last week.

With Ohio State losing last weekend, both polls had changes in the Top 5. The first four are the same in both polls – Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon. In the AP Top 25, Iowa rounds out the Top 5, whereas in the Coaches Poll that spot goes to Iowa.

Iowa State is the only other ranked team this week dropping to #14 in both polls after losing 27-17 to Iowa in Ames. Previously ranked Texas, dropped out of both polls after losing to Arkansas on the road, 40-21.

TCU received more votes in both polls than any other Big 12 team receiving votes but not ranked. Those other teams include Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

The Frogs have a bye this week. Their next game will be at home on Saturday, September 25 versus the SMU Mustangs. Kickoff for that game is set for 11 a.m.