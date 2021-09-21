Poll Watching: TCU Just Outside of the Top 25

September 21, 2021
Poll Watching: Once Again, TCU Remains Just Outside of the Top 25
After starting the season 2-0 followed by a bye week, the TCU Horned Frogs sit very close to entering both the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In a week where the TCU did not play, there were not that many other upsets to propel the Horned Frogs into either the AP Top 25 or the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. A strong performance on Saturday versus crosstown rival SMU may give the Frogs their first week in either poll this season.

In the AP Top 25, the Frogs are in the “Others Receiving Votes” with 91 votes and would be #26 if the rankings were extended, up from #27 last week. In the Coaches Poll, the Frogs are also in the “Others Receiving Votes” section with 50 votes and would be #27, up from #31 the last two weeks.

The AP Top 25 has the top five as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Iowa. The only change week-over-week was Oregon moving ahead of Oklahoma. Other Big 12 schools in the Top 25 include Iowa State remaining at #14 and Kansas State debuting at #25. Additional Big 12 schools in the “Others Receiving Votes” section include Oklahoma State (#29), Texas (#32), West Virginia (#35), and Texas Tech (#40).

The top five in the Coaches Poll did not change – Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Other Big 12 schools in the Top 25 include Iowa State remaining at #14 and Oklahoma State debuting at #22. Additional Big 12 schools in the “Others Receiving Votes” section include Texas (#29), Kansas State (#32), West Virginia (#39), and Baylor (#41).

The Horned Frogs play the SMU Mustangs Saturday at 11 a.m.  

