September 28, 2021
Poll Watching: Changes in the Top 10 after Week 4
After several upsets last weekend, both polls show changes in the Top 10 and in Big 12 representation.
Photo: © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After being on the verge of breaking into both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll last week, the TCU Horned Frogs are not even in consideration this week, after the devastating loss to SMU.

There were several upsets last weekend among ranked teams, which resulted in some other teams moving into the Top 10 in both polls. Among the Big 12 teams, Iowa State, a pre-season favorite to be in contention to play in the Big 12 Championship Game, fell out of both polls after losing to Baylor. Kansas State drops out of the poll they were in last week, and Baylor makes a debut in both polls. Oklahoma State is now the 2nd highest ranked team in the Big 12.

Here are highlights from both polls:

AP Top 25

1 – Alabama

2 – Georgia

3 – Oregon

4 – Penn State, up 2

5 – Iowa

6 – Oklahoma, down 2

7 – Cincinnati, up 1

8 – Arkansas, up 8

9 – Notre Dame, up 3

10 – Florida, up 1

19 – Oklahoma State, was not ranked last week

21 – Baylor, was not ranked last week

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kansas State

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Texas (#26), Iowa State (#32), Kansas State (#38)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

1 – Alabama

2 – Georgia

3 – Oregon, up 1

4 – Oklahoma, down 1

5 – Iowa, up 1

6 – Penn State, up 2

7 – Notre Dame, up 3

8 – Cincinnati, up 1

9 – Florida, up 2

10 – Ohio State, up 2

18 – Oklahoma State, up 4

24 – Baylor, was not ranked last week

Dropped from rankings: Iowa State, Wisconsin, North Carolina

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Texas (#26), Iowa State (#35)

