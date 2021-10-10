Post Game Debrief: Texas Tech

Run! Run! Run! That is what this TCU team is built to do, and that is exactly what they did in Lubbock last night. The matchup in the 2021 West Texas Championship was never going to favor the Red Raiders, a team who's run defense is their kryptonite. That does not mean Horned Frogs fans should dismiss the ground game effort they witnessed in Lubbock last night, as TCU has shown flashes of what they were capable of before last night. This TCU offensive line is full of maulers, and from left to right, Obinna Eze, Brandon Coleman, Steve Avila, Coy McMillan, and Andrew Coker steamrolled defenders and created rushing lanes so wide announcer Robert Griffin III repeatedly proclaimed anyone of the ESPN crew could have run through them. Hyperbole aside, the run blocking has been very good this year and was phenomenal last night, racking up 394 yards on the ground on 47 rushing attempts for 8.4 yards per carry.

TCU Rushing Carries Yards Average Touchdowns Long Kendre Miller 12 185 15.4 3 75 Zach Evans 17 143 8.4 2 35 Max Duggan 6 43 7.2 0 32 Emari Demercado 8 22 2.8 0 18 Daimarqua Foster 3 4 1.3 0 4

Zach Evans set the pace on the very first possession breaking off a 25-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and then outdoing himself on the very next play with a 35-yard run that included an absolutely beautiful spin move to break a tackle and take a large chunk of West Texas real estate. Duggan would finish off the drive with a touchdown pass to Quincy Brown, who showed soft hands to corral his first touchdown as a Horned Frogs.

TCU forced a three and out on Texas Tech's first possession, and upon receiving the ball back TCU fans were thrilled to see Evans continue to get fed and produce. After running for 7 and then 26 yards on his next two touches, TCU started getting Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado going, keeping it on the ground. Miller would pay it off with a 33-yard touchdown run in which he showed impressive burst and vision of his own.

There is still cause for concern regarding the Frogs run defense, and Corey Bethley still has not seen the field this year. Tech would march down the field mostly on the ground to cap off a 75-yard touchdown drive that brought them right back into the game at 7-14. But TCU would strike right back. After Evans got three more carries to move the chains, the pass play was set up, and Duggan would deliver one of his better deep balls to Darius Davis on a beautiful 42-yard bomb through the air. Evans would punch it in from 7 yards out and TCU had Texas Tech on the ropes again.

Tech would not be able to come back this time and would instead make a crucial mistake in their attempt to do so.

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson would again show why he is an All-American corner back one week after shutting down Xavier Worthy, grabbing a pick-six to put the game out of reach and playing his part to shut down another out of this world receiving talent in Erik Ezukanma.

With the Frogs up 28-7 with 14:46 still left in the second quarter, the route was on, and TCU would spend the rest of the day running out the clock. Doug Meacham and Gary Patterson both had exceptional game plans that they executed beautifully last night, and the Frogs will be looking for more of the same the rest of the season.