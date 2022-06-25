Skip to main content

Road To CFB: Arkansas Football Game Day

Calling the hogs with Razorbacks in the Ozark Mountains makes for one of the most unique college football game days in the nation.

Next in a series from Road to CFB of first-hand game day experiences at stadiums across the country:

Calling the Hogs!

IMG_0431
5
Gallery
5 Images

Auburn 38, #17 Arkansas 23

If you've never been to Northwest Arkansas, you might be surprised at what you find. Ozark National Forest is a gorgeous hidden gem in the middle of the country that surrounds hilly Fayetteville. On one of those hills sits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The pregame team walk is worth catching two hours before kickoff, as Arkansas has a ton of mascots that are very animated, their marching band is terrific, and they bring live mascot Tusk through for fans. Be prepared to walk uphill on this campus or catch the Gold or Silver line shuttles from remote parking (which, however, is free).

Arkansas was coming off a pair of tough losses to swallow to host Auburn in front of a sellout crowd. The premise was very exciting. To be blunt, the result was a tad disappointing.

IMG_0393

Calling the Hogs (Woo Pig Sooie) is one of my personal favorite chants and traditions in the nation. Hearing that from 76,000 fans is a really neat– and strange, if this is new to you– experience. However, beyond the first drive, Razorback Stadium was a cemetery.

There wasn't much to cheer for on Arkansas' side; they trailed 14-10 at half and led for just one drive in the whole game, 17-14. Beyond that, fans were aggravated with the lack of production from their top-20 football team. It doesn't take completely away from the Arkansas game day experience, but it was surprising to say the least.

Make sure to keep a stadium map handy, too. Razorback Stadium is a difficult traverse, with many ramps from the upper concourse leading straight out of the stadium rather than to the lower levels.

One of the weird quirks of this stadium is their incredibly narrow and few gates to enter the stadium. The backup of fans caused about 1/3 of the stadium to miss kickoff. The student section didn't fill fully until the second quarter.

I take all of this with a grain of salt– 11:00 am (CST) are a tough ask and the bane of many SEC fans' existence, but Fayetteville was just sleepy. Even from when the team runs through the A, the crowd was just kind of... there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To top it all off, visiting Auburn came away with a convincing 38-23 victory.

IMG_0414

Game Day Grades

Stadium: B. The renovations to the stadium are outstanding and the facility itself is very nice. It's confusing and difficult to traverse admittedly, but that's not enough to take away from the stadium as a whole very much.

Tradition: B-. Woo Pig Sooie is one of my personal favorite stadium chants and there's a few quirks with Arkansas game days, but there's not enough unique things to list.

Atmosphere: C+. When the Razorback fans have something to cheer about, they're fairly loud. But compared to other SEC venues, Arkansas lacks. Even in a critical game and with a sellout crowd, I was very underwhelmed.

Tailgating: B+. It's the SEC, so what do you expect? There's a ton of people tailgating and it's all very nice. The Gardens is a pretty cool tailgating-specific area and Road Hog Park is a neat RV area, too. Even with an 11am kickoff, the tailgaters show up.

Fans: A-. Arkansas fans are very friendly and courteous. They're passionate, even if the venue works against them in keeping in sound. The only knock I have is that they're late-showers. Don't gauge the crowd until the second quarter.

Extracurriculars: B. Fayetteville is set in the beautiful Ozarks, which offers plenty of outdoor activities. Downtown and the arts district are typical college town amenities, but there's plenty of eateries and bars. Tulsa is the nearest town, so expect to drive to Fayetteville.

You can follow the Road to CFB 2022 campaign here at KillerFrogs or on Instagram. Find more information on the schedule and previous travels at RoadtoCFB.com.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: 2022 Schedule Released

By Nathan Crossjust now
Jun 22, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Trevin Michael (99) greets catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) after the win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field.
Baseball

College World Series: Championship Predictions

By Barry Lewis15 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) looks to pass as TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) and guard Damion Baugh (10) defend during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men’s Basketball: 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Schedule Announced

By Nathan Cross20 hours ago
USATSI_18567563
Baseball

How To Watch 2022 College World Series: Oklahoma Vs. Ole Miss

By Brett Gibbons21 hours ago
Ole Miss Rebels infielder Ben Van Cleve (33), catcher Hayden Dunhurst (13), starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia (44) and designated hitter Kemp Alderman (12) celebrate after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the final series of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.
Baseball

College World Series Final Preview: Oklahoma Vs. Ole Miss

By Brett Gibbons21 hours ago
FV3difxWAAYPUXL
Frogs in the Pros

KaVontae Turpin is the USFL MVP

By Adam ShirleyJun 24, 2022
5E123504-3139-49A0-8593-875B338417F9
More Sports

The Rules Reconsidered: Horns Down, Fingers UP (Part Two)

By Tyler BrownJun 23, 2022
Lead_Sandlin_Champ_Series_Bound
Baseball

College World Series Wednesday Results: Texas A&M Suffers The SchLOSS

By Barry LewisJun 23, 2022