SEC College Football Preview 2022: National Champions Defend Their Title

While the Pac-12 dubbed themselves "The conference of champions," that title is de jure in the SEC. It's tough to argue their prowess and accomplishments, producing the last three National Champions and five of the last six.

However, not even the mighty SEC was exempt from the foolishness and winds of change the 2022 offseason brought on. Do we just expect more of the same?

Buckle Up

In Athlon Sports' annual preview magazine, opposing coaches are quoted about each team in the FBS. In Alabama's case, their 2022 season outlook was summed up nicely by an anonymous opposing coach:

"If you're sick of Bama, buckle up, because it's going to be the longest season of your life."

Short, simple, and effective.

Alabama returns the Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young; the nation's best defensive player, Will Anderson; the best college football coach of all time, Nick Saban; and a litany of top-flight players and All-America candidates.

This will be the shortest outlook of a conference favorite because that says it all. Sick of Alabama? Too bad.

Rocky On-Top?

Here's where things get interesting. Despite a disappointing 7-6 season last year, the Tennessee Volunteers showed a lot to like. QB Hendon Hooker exploded to stardom behind 31 TDs to just three picks and will be a longshot Heisman candidate to watch for. His favorite target, senior Cedric Tillman, returns to Knoxville fresh off a 1,000-yard, 12-TD season.

Four of five starting offensive linemen from 2021 also return and the Vols' top rusher, Jabari Small. There's no question– Tennessee is going to score points in buckets.

But can their defense hold up? Last year, the Vols' defense was 108th in points allowed per quality possession and they gave up at least 38 points in five of their six losses. Six defensive starters return, but new players need to be found up front.

Annually, Tennessee has one of the toughest schedules. They always play Georgia from the East and Alabama from the West as a rivalry fixture. However, there's opportunity against rebuilding teams like Pitt, Florida, and LSU earlier on in the season. Win those games, and we could be talking about a 10-win Tennessee team come December.

Stop Us If You've Heard This Before, But...

The trope is back! For the best half-dozen years, we've been told Texas A&M is going to be a national contender. Aside a 9-1 record in the 2020 COVID season, that's proved to not be true.

Once again, we're gauging an A&M team that has plenty of talent, but a mess at QB and an offense that finished 69th in points per drive in 2021. Will Haynes King pick up as the starter after missing most of 2021 injured? Will it be LSU veteran transfer Max Johnson? Who's to say.

The combo of running back Devon Achane– who spent time last year hurt– and receiver Ainias Smith will be a dangerous one. Last year wasn't plagued by mediocrity, it was plagued by injury. Should the offensive core stay healthy, they'll be improved.

What the Aggies do have is a strong offensive line and a wicked defense. Despite all four starters on the DL from a season ago departing, no one's stacked DL classes like A&M. Expect more of the same on that side of the ball.

However, everyone take a breath. The legendary highest-rated recruiting class will have minimal impact this coming season. At this time next year, we'll be painting a very different picture of Texas A&M.

They're coming, but they're not here yet.

Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown

2021 was the year of finally taking down stigmas– Georgia, Michigan, the Group of Five, others.

So– now what?

How do you follow up a National Championship season? Ideally, not like LSU did in 2020. The expectations have been set and with so many pieces departing, how will Georgia handle those expectations?

Despite losing 15 starters, the Bulldogs will be in the national conversation all year long. They replace one of the best defenses of all time with a litany of talent led by rising junior Jalen Carter and team captain Nolan Smith. While it's unrealistic to expect the 2021 Georgia defense in 2022, this will be one of the nation's top units.

Legend of the 2022 championship, corner Kelee Ringo, is just a rising sophomore after sealing the title with a pick-six.

The biggest question is whether or not Stetson Bennett can live up to his new expectations. As quoted by an opposing coach, "...one of the worst things that can happen after a successful season or a title run is when a good-but-not-great QB comes back. Everyone is expecting an advancement that might not be possible."

He'll have plenty of weapons to shine with, namely All American Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey. Their two rising backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton are very talented and will be productive.

Georgia might look different in 2021, but they're going to be a 10-win team again.

The Coaching Carousel

LSU had one of the most high-profile coaching hires of the offseason: Notre Dame's Brian Kelly. Aside of the accent jokes, Kelly is a great coach for LSU. He's found success everywhere he's coached and with fewer resources.

His biggest hurdle? Handling a three-way QB battle between incumbent Myles Brennan (who's been hurt for the last two years), Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and rising star Garrett Nussmeier. Historically, Kelly isn't good handling QB battles and he'll likely have packages early for all three, for better or for worse.

Florida also made a big coaching move, albeit nowhere near the splash hire of Kelly. Billy Napier comes into Gainesville behind the eight ball. He missed out on a few recruits– some of which went to other in-state schools– and is already being placed on the hot seat by a few restless fans and media personnel.

What Napier does, though, is win football games. He has a heck of an audition to start the year against Utah, but returns star in the making Anthony Richardson and eight defensive starters.

The Rest Of The Contenders

The team best set up to crash the party of the remaining teams is Kentucky, led by QB Will Levis. Playing in the East gives them a boost from the others and the Wildcats return a good group of their stud defense from a season ago. What they did lose is major– offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who was hired by the Rams. Coen led UK to historic offensive numbers in his one season as OC.

America's Sweetheart, the Arkansas Razorbacks, are interesting in the West. Back is star KJ Jefferson and four of five starting OL from 2021. What makes Arkansas an interesting contender is their haul acquired in the transfer portal, headlined by Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood and Alabama LB Drew Sanders.

South Carolina was the talk of college football for a minute when they landed maligned Oklahoma QB Spender Rattler in the portal. Shane Beamer is already a lauded coach for his turnaround job in Columbia and he returns 14 starters from a year ago. Heading that list is All-America candidate Cam Smith at CB and all five starting OL. While maybe not an SEC title contender, South Carolina will ruin someone's season.

Be wary of Ole Miss and the expectations surrounding them. In comes high-profile transfer Jaxon Dart from USC, who's expected to lead Ole Miss to 10 wins. The Rebels lose OC Jeff Lebby to Oklahoma– a major instrument in their 2021 success. What is worth paying attention to is how Ole Miss constructed their 2022 roster: almost entirely in the transfer portal. If this is a recipe for success, it could alter college football dramatically.

Sizing Up The Rest

Mississippi State and Auburn are both facing coaching questions should they underwhelm again. Mike Leach's system doesn't seem to be working in Starkville despite producing gaudy numbers for QB Will Rogers. Auburn itself is a giant mess. They tried to oust Brian Harsin this offseason, then the Tigers burned through multiple coordinators in a matter of weeks. The culture of Auburn is looking similar to Florida last year.

Missouri had a three-way QB competition ahead of their Bowl Game, which wasn't really won by anybody. After having an entire offseason to figure it out, they've made zero strides. In their spring game, presumed starter Brady Cook was incapable of throwing downfield. It's a shame, too, as the Tigers have one of the more interesting rosters filled with a ton of talent. But, without a QB, they'll be fighting for bowl eligibility instead of national relevance.

Then we have Vanderbilt. The Commodores are an unserious program about winning football games and will continue to be. We know what they are.

2022 SEC Standings Projection

East

Georgia Bulldogs Tennessee Volunteers Kentucky Wildcats South Carolina Gamecocks Florida Gators Missouri Tigers Vanderbilt Commodores

West

Alabama Crimson Tide Arkansas Razorbacks Texas A&M Aggies Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers Mississippi State Bulldogs Auburn Tigers

SEC Championship: Alabama OVER Georgia

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.