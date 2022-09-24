Skip to main content

TCU Football: SMU Halftime Report

Horned Frogs lead the Mustangs 28-14 at the half

First half analysis:

The Horned Frogs got off to a flying start against SMU by establishing the run with Kendre Miller. Opening the game with a 35-yard rush, the Frogs continued to dominate as Max Duggan found Savion Williams with a great touch pass.

Tanner Mordecai and the Mustangs continue to have trouble finding any success as TCU has shut down the run game. SMU are relying heavily on wide receiver Rashee Rice to give them the spark they need. While SMU have struggled to work down the field, holding and pass interference penalties have given the Mustangs a chance to stay in the game.

Although SMU cut down the deficit with a touchdown by Tre Siggers, the Horned Frogs answered back. After a 57-yard kickoff return by Derius Davis, the Frogs marched into the redone and Duggan found Jared Wiley for an 8-yard touchdown. Adding to their lead, the Duggan found Davis for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

TCU enter the half and lead the Mustangs 28-14.

Key players of the game:

Max Duggan: Sharp in the early going; 13-17 for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kendre Miller: 6 carries for 86 yards; 28-yard rushing touchdown.

Savion Williams: 2 receptions for 41 yards; 18-yard receiving touchdown to open the scoring.

Taye Barber: 4 receptions for 26 yards.

Derius Davis: 80-yard receiving touchdown and a 57-yard kickoff return.

Quentin Johnston: 2 receptions for 21 yards.

Abe Kamara: Secured an interception in the first quarter.

Johnny Hodges: Sack in the second quarter.

Halftime Stats:

Halftime Box Score

Scoring SummaryQuarter 1Quarter 2Total

TCU

14

14

28

SMU

0

14

14

Halftime Team Stats

Team StatsTCUSMU

First Downs

12

14

Third Down Efficiency

2-3

5-10

Fourth Down Efficiency

0-0

2-2

Total Yards

294

179

Passing Yards

212

140

Rushing Yards

82

39

Turnovers

0

1

Times Sacked

3

3

Penalties

5

0

