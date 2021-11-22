Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    TCU Football: Are Sonny-er Days Ahead?
    Publish date:

    TCU Football: Are Sonny-er Days Ahead?

    Has the three-week long job search for the head football coach concluded?
    Author:

    © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    From the beginning, Sonny Dykes has been one of the front runners to replace Gary Patterson as TCU's head football coach. It does now appear that Dykes will be announced, as the next head football coach of TCU, at a press conference on Tuesday, November 23.

    Dykes leaves SMU with a record of 29-16 after four seasons with the Ponies. His overall record as a head coach, for 11 years, is 70-61. Sonny is the son of former Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1993 earning his bachelor’s degree while lettering as a first baseman for three years for the Texas Tech baseball team. While a GA and a position coach at the University of Kentucky in 1999, he earned his master’s degree. 

    His first head coaching job was at Louisiana Tech from 2010-2012 with a record of 22-15. Dykes then was hired by the University of California as their head football coach (2013-2016) where the Cal Bears went 1-11 in his first season. Inheriting Jared Goff from the previous coaching staff as a freshman, Dykes named Goff the starting quarterback and team captain as a true freshman, where Goff went on to set a new Cal record with 3,508 passing yards and an NCAA record for most completions in a season by a freshman with 330. In Dykes last season with Cal, his team went 5-7 making it his third losing season in four attempts with the Golden Bears. 

    Read More

    In 2018, SMU hired Dykes as their head football coach. Along with his 2017 stint as the offense analyst for TCU, Dykes has other ties to the TCU football program. His current wide receivers coach, David Gru, was also an offense analyst for TCU in 2017. SMU’s safeties coach, Trey Haverty, was a graduate assistant from 2007-2009 and then named the wide receivers coach in 2012.  SMU’s special teams' coordinator, Kenny Perry, was TCU’s cornerback's coach during its Big 12 championship season in 2014 after serving as its director of high school relations in 2013. 

    Dykes’ honors include a WAC Championship and Coach of the Year in the WAC, both in 2011. No terms of the contract have been released. 

