TCU Football: Tarleton State Players to Watch

QB #11 Beau Allen

Four-star Quarterback from Lexington, Kentucky. Redshirt Freshman

The 6-2 215 lb. quarterback is a transfer from Kentucky, where he spent the last two seasons. Allen played five games at Kentucky, completing eleven of nineteen passes for 132 yards, with one rushing touchdown. We had not seen much of what Allen Could do until his first game with Tarleton, where he had an excellent game completing 23 of 38 passes throwing for 300 yards and three touchdown passes as he and Tarleton beat Mississippi Valley State. Allen has a big arm and makes good throws under pressure. The good news for the Horned Frogs is that he is not much of a runner, so if they can take away his throwing options, he won't be too much of a problem.

Beau Allen 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 7 12 39 Completions 3 8 23 Completion % 42.9% 66.7% 59.0% Yards 40 92 294 Average 5.7 7.7 7.4 Touchdowns 0 0 3 Interceptions 0 0 0 Long 20 31 39 Sacks 2 2 1 Ratings 90.9 131.1 147.7

RB #39 Deangelo Rosemond

Running Back from San Antonio, Texas. Redshirt Freshman

Forget not having stars next to his name and title, the 5-8 175 lb. running back has a lot of talent. Last season, Rosemond played four games as a true freshman. He rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. That production quickly increased after being considered the number one back on the roster. Rosemond rushed for 107 yards on thirteen carries in their first game this season. This is pretty good, considering he is only two yards shy of what he did all last season. If the Frogs want an easy win, they will have to keep an eye on the quick and shifty back.

Deangelo Rosemond 2020 2022 Rushing Attempts 29 13 Rushing Yards 109 107 Rushing Average 3.8 8.5 Rushing Touchdowns 1 0 Rushing Long 17 32

WR #2 Gabriel Douglas

Three-star Wide Receiver from Shreveport, Louisiana. Senior

Douglas is a 6-3 210 lb. transfer from Kilgore Junior College. He has had a proficient and impressive college career, so far. At Kilgore, he played in ten games and caught 25 passes for 430 yards. At Tarleton, his numbers and production have continued to go up. In the last game against Mississippi Valley State, he put up some pretty big numbers, making him a player you want to have on your radar. Douglas has five receptions for 126 receiving yards. The Frogs cannot leave Douglas open and not expect to have problems. They must keep a close eye on him and where he is on the field at all times.

Gabriel Douglas 2022 Receptions 5 Yards 126 Average 25.2 Touchdowns 0 Long 39

WR #7 Jaden Smith

Wide Receiver from Fort Worth, Texas. Junior

The tall 6-6 210 lb. receiver will return to his hometown to play. He transferred from Montana State University, where he played in eleven games, recording 12 receptions for 126 yards. He had a very impressive last game which is why he is falling on the players to watch list. He recorded 95 yards on 11 receptions with three touchdown passes. However, his height makes him a problem for any secondary, especially in the endzone. Anytime Tarleton gets near the end zone, the Frogs need to find where he is because they will look to him to make the grab due to his tall build.

Jaden Smith 2022 Receptions 11 Yards 95 Average 8.6 Touchdowns 3 Long 24

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.