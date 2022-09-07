TCU Football: Tarleton State Players to Watch
QB #11 Beau Allen
Four-star Quarterback from Lexington, Kentucky. Redshirt Freshman
The 6-2 215 lb. quarterback is a transfer from Kentucky, where he spent the last two seasons. Allen played five games at Kentucky, completing eleven of nineteen passes for 132 yards, with one rushing touchdown. We had not seen much of what Allen Could do until his first game with Tarleton, where he had an excellent game completing 23 of 38 passes throwing for 300 yards and three touchdown passes as he and Tarleton beat Mississippi Valley State. Allen has a big arm and makes good throws under pressure. The good news for the Horned Frogs is that he is not much of a runner, so if they can take away his throwing options, he won't be too much of a problem.
|Beau Allen
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
7
12
39
Completions
3
8
23
Completion %
42.9%
66.7%
59.0%
Yards
40
92
294
Average
5.7
7.7
7.4
Touchdowns
0
0
3
Interceptions
0
0
0
Long
20
31
39
Sacks
2
2
1
Ratings
90.9
131.1
147.7
RB #39 Deangelo Rosemond
Running Back from San Antonio, Texas. Redshirt Freshman
Forget not having stars next to his name and title, the 5-8 175 lb. running back has a lot of talent. Last season, Rosemond played four games as a true freshman. He rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. That production quickly increased after being considered the number one back on the roster. Rosemond rushed for 107 yards on thirteen carries in their first game this season. This is pretty good, considering he is only two yards shy of what he did all last season. If the Frogs want an easy win, they will have to keep an eye on the quick and shifty back.
|Deangelo Rosemond
|2020
|2022
Rushing Attempts
29
13
Rushing Yards
109
107
Rushing Average
3.8
8.5
Rushing Touchdowns
1
0
Rushing Long
17
32
WR #2 Gabriel Douglas
Three-star Wide Receiver from Shreveport, Louisiana. Senior
Douglas is a 6-3 210 lb. transfer from Kilgore Junior College. He has had a proficient and impressive college career, so far. At Kilgore, he played in ten games and caught 25 passes for 430 yards. At Tarleton, his numbers and production have continued to go up. In the last game against Mississippi Valley State, he put up some pretty big numbers, making him a player you want to have on your radar. Douglas has five receptions for 126 receiving yards. The Frogs cannot leave Douglas open and not expect to have problems. They must keep a close eye on him and where he is on the field at all times.
|Gabriel Douglas
|2022
Receptions
5
Yards
126
Average
25.2
Touchdowns
0
Long
39
WR #7 Jaden Smith
Wide Receiver from Fort Worth, Texas. Junior
The tall 6-6 210 lb. receiver will return to his hometown to play. He transferred from Montana State University, where he played in eleven games, recording 12 receptions for 126 yards. He had a very impressive last game which is why he is falling on the players to watch list. He recorded 95 yards on 11 receptions with three touchdown passes. However, his height makes him a problem for any secondary, especially in the endzone. Anytime Tarleton gets near the end zone, the Frogs need to find where he is because they will look to him to make the grab due to his tall build.
|Jaden Smith
|2022
Receptions
11
Yards
95
Average
8.6
Touchdowns
3
Long
24
