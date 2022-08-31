TCU at Colorado: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs are completely rebuilding with a new Coach Sonny Dykes. So it is a little uncertain how and what the Frogs will look like and who will and will not play. The Frogs are set to play Colorado University on Friday, September 2, at 9 p.m. CDT in Boulder, Colorado. TCU is listed as a -13.5 favorite to win the game against Colorado. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 55.5 points.

TCU is looking to get off to a good start and win against Colorado after a not-so-great last season. Oddsmakers likely have TCU's decent odds of winning the game because of Colorado's reputation as one of the worst PAC-12 football programs.

Oddsmakers state they aren't giving TCU a wider margin on the spread due to the unsettled offense and the continuous battle of Quarterbacks between Max Duggan and Chandler Morris. However, with a whole new coaching scheme, it is not unusual for players to fight for their positions.

Last season the Frogs struggled on both sides of the ball, so with new freshmen and transfers, The Carter Boys will look to make TCU a football school once again.

Betting Trends for both teams:

Colorado is 2-2 against the spread since Karl Dorrell took over.

Colorado is 27-30 straight up since 2012 when at home.

TCU is 30-23 straight up when playing on the road since 2012.

The Frogs were initially only favored by 7.5 points in the spring, but that quickly changed to -13.5 as the Frogs have seemed to pick up momentum closer to the season. TCU is a team that is top 10 for returning players and has one of the best offensive minds in the game coaching them.

The Frogs will look far different from the Patterson era and likely move from a defensive standpoint to an offensive focus.

With this being the first game, we will have to see what the Frogs look like to assess further what they have in store for this season, but as of right now, the odds are showing that this could get rough for Colorado in Boulder.

The pick: TCU -13.5, Under 55.5 points.

Note: All betting figures are fluid and were taken as of Monday, August 29, from Fansided.

