TCU at SMU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

The TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs are tied in the odds for  their Week 4 game. Get an analysis of the point spread and over/under.

The 2-0 Horned Frogs are coming off a bye week. They will head to play Sonny Dykes' former team SMU in the Iron Skillet Battle. SMU is coming off a 34-27 loss to Maryland. Will TCU come off rested and ready to play a talented and challenging SMU team? The Frogs are set to play SMU in Dallas on Saturday, September 24, at 11 A.M. CDT. 

Oddsmakers have tabled this as a Pick Em spread, meaning the two teams are tied with the odds. Oddsmakers likely have labeled this game this way because they don't see much difference between the two teams. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 69 points. As fans of either team, this could be very nerve-wracking. TCU is looking to pick up right where they left off, and SMU is looking to get a win after their loss last week. Although TCU has played some not very good football teams thus far, they have looked pretty good under their new coach Dykes. Oddsmakers likely have TCU and SMU tied because TCU is coming off a bye week, and SMU is coming off a loss, so it is probably uncertain what will happen and who has prepared the most.

With Chandler Morris out, the quarterback battle has ended, so TCU will look to Max Duggan to repeat what he did against Tarleton two weeks ago. Duggan was 23-29, throwing for 390 yards. As for SMU, they will turn to their high-powered offense headed by Quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai has thrown ten touchdowns and 1,013 yards. He is currently ranked third for total yards. So the Horned Frog defense will look to slow him down.

The Carter Boys are off to a good start and will look to handle business in Dallas this weekend.

Betting Trends for both teams:

  • SMU is 1-2 against the spread this season
  • TCU is 2-0 against the spread this season
  • SMU defeated TCU last season

Sonny Dykes is no stranger to SMU, and the Frogs look to have improved on all sides of the ball. So look for this game to be a fight to the finish with a lot of offense. 

 The pick: TCU and SMU tied, Under 69 points.

