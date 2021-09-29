September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
TCU Depth Chart: Week 5 - Texas
Publish date:

TCU Depth Chart: Week 5 - Texas

After coming off a disappointing loss to SMU in the Iron Skillet battle, TCU is looking to fix its screw-ups and bounce back with a win in its first conference matchup against the Longhorns.
Author:

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After coming off a disappointing loss to SMU in the Iron Skillet battle, TCU is looking to fix its screw-ups and bounce back with a win in its first conference matchup against the Longhorns.

This Big 12 matchup will take place at Amon G. Carter stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Fans hope Texas does not think this is going to be a cake walk just because Texas had a blowout win versus Texas Tech and the Horned Frogs are coming off a disappointing loss to SMU. But remember Texas has not won at the Carter since 2013, and the Frogs have the steers by the horns leading the series as Big 12 opponents 7-2. It will be fun one to watch. The game is Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. when the Horned Frogs will take care of business.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs team takes the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU releases depth chart for Week 5 vs. Texas

2 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) attempts to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the NFL: Week 3

22 minutes ago
2795.jpg
Football

Big 12 Matchups and predictions: Week 5

20 hours ago
Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs Texas

21 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: Changes in the Top 10 after Week 4

23 hours ago
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the 3rd quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Dear Opponent: Texas

Sep 28, 2021
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

Sep 27, 2021
The TCU Women's Rifle Team picked up their first victory of the season with wins over Navy and VMI
More Sports

Weekend Wrap-up: A Look at Other Frogs in Action

Sep 27, 2021