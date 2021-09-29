After coming off a disappointing loss to SMU in the Iron Skillet battle, TCU is looking to fix its screw-ups and bounce back with a win in its first conference matchup against the Longhorns.

This Big 12 matchup will take place at Amon G. Carter stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Fans hope Texas does not think this is going to be a cake walk just because Texas had a blowout win versus Texas Tech and the Horned Frogs are coming off a disappointing loss to SMU. But remember Texas has not won at the Carter since 2013, and the Frogs have the steers by the horns leading the series as Big 12 opponents 7-2. It will be fun one to watch. The game is Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. when the Horned Frogs will take care of business.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Max Duggan, Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson

RB: Zach Evans OR Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman