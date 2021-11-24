Since arriving in the Big 12, TCU's record against Kansas Football is 9-1. So why does it feel like KU has won more than just one game against the Frogs? Well, maybe it's because KU has given TCU (among other teams) a run for their money in the final minutes of many games. In many minds, that's considered a KU win. This year's game proved to be no different. This KU team is better than their record shows. Enjoy Clint Foster's rendition of TCU Fans' reactions during the TCU vs. KU game, last weekend.

Created by Clint Foster

