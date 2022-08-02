TCU Football: Cameron Cook headlines Class of 2023 Recruits

The TCU Football season is quickly upon us, and Head Coach Sonny Dykes has been busy making crucial additions to the program.

Headlining the most recent class of recruits is none other than four-star running back Cameron Cook. The Texas native from Round Rock has played two seasons at Stoney Point High School, where he rushed for 695 yards and seven touchdowns. As intriguing as Cook’s ground game is his ability to produce through the air as he also finished with ten receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, Cook played Varsity baseball as a sophomore and was a track star at Stoney Point, competing in the long jump and the 4x100 relay.

Cook has totaled 1,619 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns over his illustrious high school career, catching the eye of 18 universities, including Cal Berkeley, Ole Miss, University of Oregon, USC, and Big 12 rival, the University of Texas Longhorns. Despite all the interest from other schools and coaches, Dykes and his program stood above them all as he officially committed on Tuesday, July 26. Cooks will prove to be an exceptional addition to the Horned Frogs running attack when he arrives in 2023. On the other side of the ball, TCU also announced defensive additions Kylan Salter and Vernon Glover Jr.

Salter, a three-star linebacker from Cedar Hill, is coming off a torn ACL that will sideline him for his senior season at Cedar Hill High School. A player who is known for his vision, Salter’s ability to read the field and make play-stopping tackles made him a top recruit among other universities also receiving offers from LSU, Nebraska, and Liberty University.

Adding to his defensive prowess, Salter averaged 8.9 tackles per game, including 16 tackles for a loss and two fumble returns for touchdowns in his career at Cedar Hill. When not playing middle linebacker, Salter has been known to line up as an edge rusher, flying past opposing tackles and guards and blowing up plays in the backfield.

On the heels of Kylan Salter’s announcement was three-star defensive back Vernon Glover Jr., who committed to TCU on July 31. He is the latest addition to the TCU secondary–a key focus for Sonny Dykes as Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Noah Daniels head into their senior year at TCU.

Currently attending Dickinson High School, Glover will make his way to Fort Worth in 2023. As the fourth defensive back to commit, he also drew the attention of several coaches around the country, including Texas A&M, the University of Colorado, Florida State, and the University of Houston. A solid addition to the Horned Frogs defense, Glover is poised to join the rest of the 2023 defensive back commits Jordan Lester, Montana Warren, and Javeon Wilcox.

In the short time since becoming head coach of TCU, Sonny Dykes has made and will continue to make exciting additions to the program. He’ll be looking to get off to a strong start when TCU Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes in its season opener on September 2.

