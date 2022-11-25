TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 13 vs. Iowa State

The #4 Horned Frogs have turned all types of heads this year. They have one more game to complete the regular season and show people that they mean business as they have been taking care of business all season long. This is their final test to prove that they can do it. They belong, and no one else can slow them down but themselves. There are not many changes to the depth charts Just some key players we are keeping a eye as Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston are questionable. Derius Davis was good to go all week.

Here is the depth chart versus Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7) :

Offense

WR-X

1 Johnston, Quentin (Questionable)

00 Conwright, Blair

88 Brown, Quincy

WR-Z

18 Williams, Savion

87 Nowell, Blake

7 Hudson, Jordan

WR-Y

12 Spivey, Geor'Quarius

80 Rogers, D'Andre

81 Curtis, Chase

WR-H

4 Barber, Taye

11 Davis, Derius

27 Henderson, Gunnar

TE

19 Wiley, Jared

47 Ware, Carter

QB

15 Duggan, Max

16 Jackson, Sam OR 2 Morris, Chandler

RB

33 Miller, Kendre (Questionable)

3 Demercado, Emari

17 Battle, Trent

9 Bailey, Emani

LT

77 Coleman, Brandon

55 Rochester, Robby

71 Williams, Marcus

LG

79 Avila, Steve

76 Hayes, Garrett

58 Barlow, Altrique

75 Brown, Brannon

CENTER

56 Ali, Alan

52 Dotson-Oyetade, Ezra

RG

53 Lanz, John

78 Harris, Wes

66 Bolticoff, Noah

RT

74 Coker, Andrew

68 Nichols, Michael

72 Lott, Jasper

Defense

DE

98 Horton, Dylan

90 Fox, Caleb

44 Ellison, Colt

NT

52 Williams, Damonic

99 Misi, Soni

91 Mitchell, Tymon

DE

95 Cooper, Terrell

93 Ellis III, George

96 Uguak, Lwal

WLB

57 Hodges, Johnny

33 Armstrong, Thomas

MLB

6 Hodge, Jamoi

19 Banks, Shadrach

SLB

13 Winters, Dee

34 Marcheselli, Zach

CB

1 Hodges-Tomlinson, Tre'Vius

2 Stewart, Kee'yon

SS

3 Perry, Mark

4 Obiazor, Namdi

FS

26 Clark, Bud

14 Camara, Abe

CB

24 Newton, Josh

21 Daniels, Noah

18 Burdine, Ish

NB

28 Bradford, Millard

15 Foster, Josh

Special Teams

PT

31 Sandy, Jordy

97 Black, Easton

PK

39 Kell, Griffin

99 Laminack, Luke

KO

39 Kell, Griffin

99 Laminack, Luke

LS

42 Matiscik, Brent

98 Frederic, Logan

H

31 Sandy, Jordy

97 Black, Easton

PR

11 Davis, Derius

4 Barber, Taye

KR

11 Davis, Derius

4 Barber, Taye

3 Demercado, Emari

19 Banks, Shadrach

